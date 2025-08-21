HBO Drops First Look at ‘The Pitt’ Season 2
SNEAK PEEK
HBO Max released a sneak peek into season 2 of the hit medical drama The Pitt, giving viewers a look at another anxiety-inducing day in the lives of the overtaxed emergency team at Pittsburgh Trauma Medical Center. The series, starring Noah Wyle, Patrick Ball, Taylor Dearden, and Katherine LaNasa, is set to premiere in January. The trailer shows clips of the intense work environment, with the doctors performing bloody surgeries as they confront various medical emergencies. Tensions are heightened at one point as two police officers run through the hospital. One character who is noticeably absent from the trailer is Tracy Ifeachor’s Dr. Heather Collins, who will not be returning to the show per a July Instagram post from Ifeachor. According to EW, the second season will take place on the Fourth of July, 10 months after the events of season one. The Pitt premiered on January 9, 2025, with the first season consisting of 15 episodes—each one playing out in real time and covering one hour of a demanding medical shift through the lens of healthcare workers in a Pittsburgh ER. The series, which has been applauded for its realistic depiction of the stress America’s health care workers are currently under, won the Gotham TV Award for Breakthrough Drama Series in June. In September, it will compete for a total of 12 Emmy Awards, including Outstanding Drama Series.