Watch This ‘Corpse’ Sit Up as Undertakers Prank Colleagues
LIGHT RELIEF
A group of undertakers are facing the sack after one of them zipped a colleague into a body bag who then sat up and made zombie noises at a colleague who had begun to unzip the bag. The victim of the filmed prank and the other undertakers then all laughed hysterically, as has much of the internet. The video was taken at an undertaker in London, T Cribbs and Sons. John Harris, senior partner, told the Daily Mail he offered an “unreserved apology” over the “joke which should never have happened.” He said the prank had undermined “50 years of good work.” He added: “If it wasn’t shared I could have dealt with it internally and done some reprimands, but now [I may have] to lose experienced staff, one of them has been with me for 25 years…nowadays you can’t do things like this.”