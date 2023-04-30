CHEAT SHEET
WATCH: Raging Tornado Flips a Car Off the Road in Florida
A powerful tornado touched down in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, sending 100 mph winds that snapped trees and sent debris flying throughout the coastal city. According to the National Weather Service in Miami, the storm hit late Saturday night near Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center, heading northeast towards the ocean. Photos show immense damage to homes and neighborhoods, with one video even showing a car being flipped off of the road from the high wind speeds. Damage from the storm forced the city to close roadways and issue emergency protocols to clear the wreckage from streets, but the Palm Beach Gardens Police Department has not reported any fatalities or major injuries.