1

WATCH: Trump Busts a Move at the DOJ

BREAK A LEG
Kenneal Patterson 

Breaking News Intern

Published 03.14.25 6:05PM EDT 

President Donald Trump danced it out Friday at the Department of Justice (DOJ) while there giving a speech about “ending the weaponization of justice against Americans for their political leanings,” according to White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt. He took to the stage as his favorite anthem, the Village People’s “YMCA,” blasted through the speakers. Trump then pumped his fists right and left to the beat of the song, bopping along with the audience. In order to maintain separation between the department and politics, presidents don’t typically give speeches at the DOJ. But Trump has promised to transform the department, appointing Pam Bondi as attorney general and “deep state” conspiracy theorist Kash Patel as FBI director. Trump has also threatened to use the DOJ to go after people he sees as disloyal. He’s gone so far as to fire officials who have investigated him and demote lawyers who worked on cases related to the Jan. 6 insurrection. Trump faced DOJ investigations after the 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol, but they were dropped when he won the 2024 election.

2
Trump Antisemitism Chief Shares White Nationalist’s Post
HYPOCRISY AT ITS FINEST
Catherine Bouris
Updated 03.14.25 6:02PM EDT 
Published 03.14.25 5:51PM EDT 
Leo Terrell and Donald Trump
Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images

Former Fox News contributor Leo Terrell, who was appointed to lead President Donald Trump’s Federal Task Force to Combat Antisemitism in January, retweeted a post earlier this week by Patrick Casey, former executive director of now-defunct white supremacist group Identity Evropa. In a post on X Wednesday, Casey responded to a video of Trump asserting that Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, a Democrat from New York, is “not Jewish anymore.” “>Trump has the ability to revoke someone’s Jew card,“ Casey replied. Terrell, who is African American, reposted the remark on Wednesday without comment. Trump’s unsavory statement about Schumer came during a meeting with the prime minister of Ireland on Wednesday. “Schumer is a Palestinian as far as I’m concerned,” Trump said. “He’s become a Palestinian. He used to be Jewish. He’s not Jewish anymore. He’s a Palestinian.” Terrell, who is not Jewish, announced soon after his appointment that he would be investigating universities that ”allow antisemitic behavior to take place.”

3
JD Vance Ribs Usha on Stage: She Has to Smile No Matter What ‘Crazy’ I Spew
UM, OK?
Josh Fiallo 

Breaking News Reporter

Published 03.14.25 4:22PM EDT 

Vice President JD Vance poked fun at his wife on stage in a viral moment Friday that critics suggested made him appear like a controlling husband. Vance spoke at a plastics company in Michigan—with the second lady, Usha, standing behind him—and joked that his spouse of 11 years had to laugh no matter what he says since cameras are rolling. “I’m so proud to have her by my side,” Vance began. “And here’s the thing, because the cameras are all on, anything that I say, no matter how crazy, Usha has to smile and laugh and celebrate it... I’m going to be good though, honey.” Usha, a 39-year-old who graduated from Yale Law School, laughed at the joke, as did some of the crowd. That was not Vance’s only attempt of humor at the event. Earlier in his speech, he mentioned protesters outside who were demonstrating against his appearance and suggested they needed to find work—a joke that did not appear to fully land with the crowd, who were also off work. The second couple’s appearance Friday was their first since being loudly booed at the Kennedy Center on Thursday

4
U.S. Influencer Who Snatched Baby Wombat Flees Australia After Backlash
SEE YA
Isabel van Brugen 

Freelance Writer

Published 03.14.25 1:10PM EDT 
A baby wombat looking out of the pouch of his mother.
picture alliance/Rolf Vennenbernd/Getty Images

An American outdoors influencer who filmed herself grabbing a baby wombat from its mother left Australia on Friday morning following mounting outrage over her actions, The Guardian reported, citing a government source. Montana-based Sam Jones had uploaded footage of herself on Instagram approaching and grabbing the animal as it walked with its mother, before running away. She filmed herself dangling the baby wombat in front of the camera for her followers. “I caught a baby wombat,” she said, as the marsupial’s distressed mother followed behind her. Her actions were slammed by Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese as “an outrage,” while the home affairs minister, Tony Burke, said immigration authorities were probing her tourist visa to see “whether immigration law has been breached.” The investigation is still ongoing, and Jones is believed to have left of her own free will following the backlash. “There’s never been a better day to be a wombat in Australia,” Burke said of Jones’ exit.

5
Gene Hackman’s Children Not Mentioned in Deceased Actor’s $80M Will
NOT A PENNY
Leigh Kimmins 

Reporter

Updated 03.14.25 1:10PM EDT 
Published 03.14.25 1:06PM EDT 
LOS ANGELES - 1986: Actor Gene Hackman and wife Betsy Arakawa pose for a portrait in 1986 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Donaldson Collection/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)
Donaldson Collection/Getty Images

Gene Hackman’s children are not mentioned in the deceased actor’s will, as questions grow about what will happen to his $80 million fortune, according to TMZ. Late last month, the actor, alongside his wife, Betsy Arakawa, 65, and dog, Kinna, were found dead in their New Mexico home. Christopher and daughters Leslie and Elizabeth were reportedly left out of his will when he penned the document in 1995. Betsy was named as the sole benefactor, but her death means the future of the estate is unclear. Her will reportedly dictated that most of her assets would go to charity if she and Hackman, who married in 1991, died within 90 days of one another. TMZ also reports that Hackman’s son Christopher, who is the same age as his father’s wife, has already lawyered up in a bid to challenge the will. The fact that the pair lived in a community property state could muddy the waters further. This means that assets acquired during marriage are jointly owned and are shared equally, typically after divorce. However, since Betsy also died, Hackman’s three children are the most direct living heirs to the fortune.

6
Shocking Details Emerge After ‘American Idol’ Star Dies at 32
GOOD SAMARITAN
Nandika Chatterjee 

Breaking News Intern

Published 03.14.25 3:25PM EDT 
AMERICAN IDOL - "306 (Hollywood Week)" - Following Sunday's final round of auditions to find its next superstar, "American Idol" immediately heads to Hollywood to kick off the iconic "Hollywood Week" with all-new twists, MONDAY, MARCH 16, on ABC.
AMERICAN IDOL - "306 (Hollywood Week)" - Following Sunday's final round of auditions to find its next superstar, "American Idol" immediately heads to Hollywood to kick off the iconic "Hollywood Week" with all-new twists, MONDAY, MARCH 16, on ABC. Eric McCandless/ABC via Getty Images

Doug Kiker, known for his appearance on American Idol Season 18, passed away at 32 after being rushed to the hospital. Kiker, who earned national recognition as “The Singing Garbage Man,” was found in a concerning state by a passerby in Denver. The passerby was so worried about Kiker’s appearance that they called 911 immediately, suspecting the star might be experiencing a drug overdose. Paramedics quickly transported Kiker to the hospital, where he fought for five days before passing. While law enforcement sources report an ongoing investigation, those close to the situation have indicated that drugs may have caused Kiker to suffer a heart attack. The official cause of death has yet to be confirmed by the medical examiner. Kiker’s ex-fiancée, Valerie Cook, confirmed his death on Monday, expressing heartbreak over the loss, particularly for their children. Kiker’s mother and brother also shared their sorrow. Kiker captivated audiences during his American Idol audition with a heartfelt rendition of Rascal Flatts' “Bless the Broken Road” which brought Katy Perry to tears but was eliminated in the next round.

7
Officials Reveal How Gene Hackman’s Dog Died
WHAT WENT WRONG
Erkki Forster 

Breaking News Intern

Published 03.14.25 4:19PM EDT 
Gene Hackman & wife Betsy Arakawa during the 60th Annual Golden Globe Awards.
Jeffrey Mayer/Getty Images

The partially mummified dog found dead along with actor Gene Hackman and his wife at their New Mexico home likely died of dehydration and starvation, according to the Associated Press. A report by the Santa Fe County animal control agency said it found no evidence of infectious disease, trauma, or poisoning in the dog’s severely decomposed body, with its stomach mostly empty except for small amounts of hair and bile. The Kelpie mix, named Zinna, was recovering from surgery in January. Zinna was found dead in a crate in a bathroom closet near the body of Hackman’s wife Betsy Arakawa. The dog was on crate rest after having surgery so was likely locked in the cage. Authorities last week revealed the Hollywood icon outlived Arakawa by a week, after she died from a severe respiratory illness transmitted from rodents to humans. Hackman, who had Alzheimer’s and is believed to have died around Feb. 18 after his pacemaker stopped working, was apparently unaware that his wife had passed. The couple’s two other dogs—Bear and Nikita—were found alive and have been taken to a local pet care facility.

8
O.J. Simpson’s Estate Blocks Kim Kardashian’s $15K Bid to Buy Back Dad’s Bible
BIDDING WAR
Amethyst Martinez 

Breaking News Intern

Published 03.14.25 2:38PM EDT 
Photos of Kim Kardashian and OJ Simpson.
Kim Kardashian and OJ Simpson. The Daily Beast/Getty

Kim Kardashian attempted, and failed, to buy a once treasured item from O.J. Simpson’s estate. The SKIMS founder offered $15,000 to estate executor, Malcolm LaVergne, for a bible given to Simpson by her late father, Robert Kardashian. The book has a handwritten note from her dad from June 18, 1994—The day after Simpson was charged with the murder of his wife, Nicole, alongside her friend, Ronald Goldman. The executor told People that he had to continue with a contract that mandates the items be auctioned off. “The amount is why I had no choice, because why would I spend $15,000 of estate money—why would I spend $15,000 in attorney’s fees—to sell it to Kim for $15,000," LaVergne said. “That’s a zero-sum game. That’s a bad business model. If Kim had offered $150,000 for it, we would’ve been in court getting this approved outside of the auction.” He continued, saying that Kardashian could bid for it online—where its bidding war is up to $9,800.

9
Price Tag of Trump’s Guantanamo Bay Migrant Disaster Revealed
TAXPAYER DRAIN
Erkki Forster 

Breaking News Intern

Published 03.14.25 11:52AM EDT 
Newly erected holding tents for detained migrants are seen at the United States' Naval Station Guantanamo Bay.
U.S. Navy Public Affairs/REUTERS

Trump’s failed operation to send migrants to Guantanamo Bay has already burned through at least $16 million, The Wall Street Journal reports. That figure does not include the wildly expensive flights—it costs more than $20,000 to transport a single migrant to the base on military planes. Trump’s scheme to house up to 30,000 migrants in a tent city on the base collapsed before it could begin. Only about 300 migrants have passed through the base since the president announced the operation, and none are detained there now. Despite claims that only undocumented migrants with criminal backgrounds would be sent to Gitmo, a significant number of those detained hadn’t committed crimes, The Wall Street Journal reported. Lawmakers and defense officials who toured the facilities said the tents Trump wanted to hold migrants in weren’t up to government standards, lacking air conditioning, and reeking of mold. The operation was reportedly also mired by the Pentagon and the Department of Homeland Security disagreeing on their responsibilities. Guantanamo Bay, which lies on the coast of Cuba, is best known for holding terror suspects, with 15 still imprisoned at the camp.

10
Sharon Stone Claims She Was ‘Unexpectedly’ Dumped from Blake Lively Film Cast
SHADY SHARON
Leigh Kimmins 

Reporter

Published 03.14.25 12:00PM EDT 
MILAN, ITALY - FEBRUARY 26: Sharon Stone attends the Antonio Madras show during Milan Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2025/2026 on February 26, 2025 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Max Cisotti/Dave Benett/Getty Images)
Dave Benett/Max Cisotti/Dave Benett/Getty Im

Sharon Stone has claimed she was “unexpectedly” dropped from the cast of Another Simple Favor in a shady Instagram post. Stone, 67, amped up the sarcasm as she blasted: “I LOVED being cast and removed from my role unexpectedly for no reason at all LOVED it 👏👏👏👏.” The legendary actress was responding to an E! News reel about the Paul Feig-directed movie, which also stars Blake Lively. The thriller is due to be released on Amazon Prime Video on May 1, sans Stone, who was never publicly on the bill. The new flick is a sequel to 2018’s A Simple Favor, which starred Lively, 37, and Anna Kendrick, 39. Rumored beef between the two has overshadowed the production. “Oh you know,” Anna cryptically responded when asked at the South By Southwest premiere last week how it felt to work alongside Lively again. It was awkward night for Lively, after she was also blindsided by a protester with a ‘Justice for Justin Baldoni, Blake lied’ sign. Lively and Baldoni, her It Ends With Us co-star and director, are locked in a legal battle stemming from a suit filed by the actress in December, alleging sexual harassment and a smear campaign by Baldoni.

