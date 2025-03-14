WATCH: Trump Busts a Move at the DOJ
BREAK A LEG
President Donald Trump danced it out Friday at the Department of Justice (DOJ) while there giving a speech about “ending the weaponization of justice against Americans for their political leanings,” according to White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt. He took to the stage as his favorite anthem, the Village People’s “YMCA,” blasted through the speakers. Trump then pumped his fists right and left to the beat of the song, bopping along with the audience. In order to maintain separation between the department and politics, presidents don’t typically give speeches at the DOJ. But Trump has promised to transform the department, appointing Pam Bondi as attorney general and “deep state” conspiracy theorist Kash Patel as FBI director. Trump has also threatened to use the DOJ to go after people he sees as disloyal. He’s gone so far as to fire officials who have investigated him and demote lawyers who worked on cases related to the Jan. 6 insurrection. Trump faced DOJ investigations after the 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol, but they were dropped when he won the 2024 election.
