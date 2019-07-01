Watch Trump Destroy the Fourth of July

Hanna Trudo is taking a well-deserved break, leaving her preview in my hands.

It’s a short work week in Washington, and while Congressmen are home marching in parades and the 2020 candidates are fanned out in various early primary states, President Trump is getting ready to throw the nation a birthday party where he is the guest of honor.

Trump’s decision to take control of the annual Fourth of July celebration in Washington, D.C. on Thursday, immediately politicized an event whose only controversy in recent memory was when PBS decided to run footage of a previous, old fireworks show in 2017, because the actual celebration was unwatchable due to some particularly murky weather.