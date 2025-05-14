WATCH: Trump Gets Tesla Cybertruck Motorcade as He Arrives in Qatar

The Saudis enticed President Donald Trump with a mobile McDonald’s, but Qatar went a step further, escorting him from the airport with a Cybertruck-led motorcade.

The president landed in the wealthy emirate after it gave Air Force One an eight fighter-jet escort and promised Trump a $400 million jumbo jet of his own. He was also personally greeted by the emir, Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani.

The Qataris seemed to nod to billionaire CEO Elon Musk’s influence as they drove Teslas ahead of Trump’s massive procession.

ADVERTISEMENT

A fleet of Qatari Tesla Cybertrucks escorted Trump’s motorcade. Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images

Trump landed first in Saudi Arabia earlier this week. Officials there also gave him a warm welcome, complete with their own fighter-jet escort and a motorcade that included riders atop Arabian horses. Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman drove Trump to dinner in a golf cart, acknowledging the president’s affinity for the sport.

Saudi officials allowed no room for reporters to ask uncomfortable questions that could distract from the neatly organized summit. The press had to pledge not to shout and were all kept far away from critical exchanges.

President Donald Trump and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman attend a signing ceremony at the Saudi Royal Court on May 13 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Win McNamee/Win McNamee/Getty Images

Both countries’ excessive displays of affection for the president are turning the heads of Republicans and Democrats alike, with even the most loyal MAGA supporters asking questions.

MAGA influencers including conservative pundit Ben Shapiro, conspiracy theorist Laura Loomer, and Fox News broadcaster Mark Levin, and Senate allies like Florida’s Rick Scott and Missouri’s Josh Hawley have called Trump out for accepting the $400 million Boeing 747-8 from Qatar, which has two bedrooms, nine bathrooms, five galleys, a private office, and at least three lounges. The Constitution prohibits gifts like the so-called “palace in the sky.”

President Donald Trump is on a multi-nation tour of the Gulf region focused on expanding economic ties with the Middle East. Win McNamee/Win McNamee/Getty Images

Others are scrutinizing the ethics, security, safety, and legality of the luxury present, which is to be used as Air Force One. But Qatar continues to sweeten the pot with more and more over-the-top offerings, which started with the distinctive Musk-made vehicles.

Trump has defended his acceptance of the Qatari jumbo jet, posting on Truth Social at around 2:30 a.m. local time Wednesday that “Only a FOOL would not accept this gift on behalf of our Country,” and a few hours later reposting comments likening the pricey “freebie” to France’s gift of the Statue of Liberty in 1884.