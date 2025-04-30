Trumpland

Watch Trump Lackey Frantically Trying to Explain Why the Economy Is OK

SCARE TACTICS

Peter Navarro tried every trick in the book to distract from the truth about Trump’s (lack of) trade deals.

Tom Sanders
Reporter

White House trade adviser Peter Navarro blamed the media for using “scare tactics” to discredit Donald Trump as he struggled to explain why the president’s negotiating strategy has failed to produce any trade deals.

“The world is screwing us,” Navarro told NewsNation’s Leland Vittert on Wednesday, claiming it was “beautiful to watch” Trump negotiate deals against countries he claims are “cheating” America.

But when asked why Trump’s much-vaunted “Art of the Deal” had failed to result in any tangible trade agreements, Navarro said: “Well, usually a deal as the media loves to remind us, takes a long time by 18 months, 2, whatever, but we’re going to do this in Trump time, which is to say record time.”

“You will see and you did mention that the American public has a short memory. All the misery that the media is inflicting now with all the scare tactics will go away as the first deal comes.”

But when asked once again to clarify when the public can expect the “good deals” to arrive, Navarro handwaved away the details and said the American public simply needs to trust in Trump’s “perfectly correct” approach to playing hardball with the global economy, which has led to a trade war with China and pushed the U.S. to the brink of recession.

“It may be the U.K., it may be India, maybe South Korea,” said Navarro. “But as soon as we begin to see what will be a march of deals, people will understand that the strategy Trump has adopted is perfectly correct, and that the world needs to stop screwing us.”

Following the announcement of Trump’s “Liberation Day” tariffs, the cost of everyday goods is expected to rise so high that the tariffs will in effect function as de facto trade embargoes, with retail CEOs warning the U.S. could be just weeks away from seeing empty shelves if the president doesn’t reverse the policy.

Trump however, has continued to bulldoze ahead, insisting everything is fine and that the U.S. is set to make a “fortune” from his tariff policies.

Nevertheless, a chink in the armor occurred on Tuesday morning after Amazon announced it would be displaying how much the tariffs would affect the cost of every item available on their website, right next to the listed price. The move saw a furious Trump call CEO Jeff Bezos and bully him into dropping the plans, with White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt labelling the move a “hostile and political act.”

When asked by Vittert to explain why Trump was so upset about Amazon’s tariff plan if the tariffs were supposed to be so good, Navarro went on an unhinged tirade and said the retailer was “evil,” accusing them of falsifying numbers and “poisoning” the U.S. economy by importing counterfeit goods from China.

“Leland, when I saw those SOBs do that, it was like deja vu all over,” Navarro said. “They are the biggest pirates and thieves in this country because they’re the platform that ships all the counterfeit and pirated goods from China and they basically facilitate the theft from American entrepreneurs and manufacturers and they allow the poisoning of the American people with their stuff.”

Vittert agreed with the trade adviser’s criticisms of Amazon, but said if the company really was so “evil”, why did Trump “invite Jeff Bezos to the inauguration and let Lauren Sanchez sit next to him on the dais?”

“That’s how Donald Trump works” Navarro hit back, claiming the president’s ability to talk to adversaries such as Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping and Kim Jong Un is what makes him an effective negotiator.

Following his tirade against Bezos on Tuesday, Trump adopted a notably friendlier tone once the Amazon CEO dropped his tariff plans, calling him a “nice guy,” and commending him for solving “the problem very quickly.”

