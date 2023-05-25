Watch Trump Mock DeSantis’ ‘Rough’ Twitter 2024 Announcement
‘NO PERSONALITY’
After gleefully mocking Ron DeSantis on social media over the Florida governor’s glitchy presidential campaign rollout on Twitter, former President Donald Trump continued to ridicule his 2024 GOP rival on Thursday. Making his first on-camera remarks following DeSantis’ announcement during a LIV Golf pro-am at Trump National Golf Club in Virginia, the ex-president was asked by NewsNation: “What do you think about Ron DeSantis?” The question prompted Trump to quip to laughter: “I think he had a rough opening.” Choosing to announce his long-awaited White House bid in an online interview with “Chief Twit” Elon Musk, DeSantis had to wait nearly 30 minutes while Twitter Spaces continued to crash and the public listener count rapidly declined. Speaking to other reporters at his golf course, Trump also huffed that DeSantis—whom he endorsed for governor in 2018—is “very disloyal” and has “no personality.” Trump has only ramped up his increasingly personal attacks against his one-time loyalist, who he’s nicknamed “Rob DeSanctimonious,” since the governor officially entered the race.