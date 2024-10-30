WATCH: Trump Says No One Leaves His Rallies as Man Exits Behind Him

Donald Trump appears to be working through his crowd envy with a tried-and-true method: rage posting to Truth Social. After Vice President Kamala Harris drew 75,000 people to a rally at the Ellipse in Washington, D.C., the former president fired off a series of angry late-night missives. “Kamala’s speech was terrible, full of lies and nothing new,” he wrote on his social media platform Truth Social in the middle of the night. “Where are the jobs? There are none!” Two hours later, he followed up with, “Pennsylvania is cheating, and getting caught, at large scale levels rarely seen before. REPORT CHEATING TO AUTHORITIES. Law enforcement must act, NOW!” The post was apparently in response to false reports that Pennsylvania officials had sent early voters home without ballots. Trump has a tendency to lash out on Truth Social when he’s upset, and although he claims nobody draws crowds like he does, the size of Harris’ rallies has been a sore spot throughout the campaign. A Harvard analysis found that Harris rallies draw, on average, twice as many attendees as Trump’s. The D.C. Metropolitan Police Department expected about 20,000 people to show up to Harris’s D.C. rally—roughly the same number that packed Madison Square Garden for Trump on Sunday. In fact, the vice president’s event ballooned to more than 52,000 people, causing overflow on the Washington Mall, before ultimately reach 75,000, a campaign official said.
