Watch Trump Struggle to Speak Spanish in Bizarre Fox News Moment

President Donald Trump received an impromptu Spanish lesson on Fox News when he learned how to translate a familiar phrase into Spanish: Make America Great Again.

Fox & Friends aired the bizarre exchange Tuesday as part of a promo for a sit-down interview between Trump and Fox News host Rachel Campos-Duffy on Fox Noticias, the network’s Spanish-language channel.

“Mr. President, I’d like to teach you how to say, let’s make America great again in Spanish,” Campos-Duffy told the president. “So, vamos a hacer America grande otra vez.”

“America grande otra vez,” Trump replied, leaving out a few essential words at the start, instead saying “America Great Again.”

The inclusion of the word grande in the phrase, which can mean “great” but is also commonly used to mean “large,” was popularized by Argentinian President Javier Milei, a close ally of Trump.

Despite Trump’s poor rendition, Campos-Duffy, an avid MAGA supporter and wife of Secretary of Transportation and former Fox News host Sean Duffy, still praised the president for his “awesome” attempt.

“It was so great… He picked out America grande otra vez,” Fox & Friends co-host Ainsely Earhardt said later of the president’s language lesson.

Prior to the brief Spanish crash course, Trump touted himself as the one who helped prevent the U.S. from failing, telling Campos-Duffy that “people said, if you didn’t win, this country was going to fail.”

“Our country was gonna be a big failure, and it wasn’t going to be long. I guess we’re very close to 100 days, actually,” the president said in regards to his second presidential term. “And in this short period of time, We have made such an impact. We’re respected all over the world again.”

The interview between Trump and Campos-Duffy took place shortly after the president’s meeting with El Salvador’s president, Nayib Bukele, Monday.

During the meeting, Trump told Bukele that he would be sending “homegrown criminals next” to prisons in El Salvador, a move which legal experts have said would be unconstitutional.

Yet Bukele shared Trump’s sentiments regarding immigration, saying that he was “very eager to help” the Trump administration.

“In fact, Mr. President, you have 350 million people to liberate,” Bukele told the president Monday. “You know, but to liberate 350 million people, you have to imprison some.”

COLLINS: Can President Bukele weigh in on this? Do you plan to return Garcia?



BUKELE: How can I smuggle a terrorist into the United States? Of course I'm not going to do it. The question is preposterous



TRUMP: These are sick people pic.twitter.com/y2FhtZsAhL — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 14, 2025

When asked if he would return Kilmar Abrego Garcia, the Maryland man who the administration has admitted was wrongfully deported to a mega prison in El Salvador, Bukele firmly opposed the idea.

“How can I smuggle a terrorist into the United States? Of course I’m not going to do it,” he said. “The question is preposterous.”

When pushed on whether or not he would consider releasing Abrego Garcia in El Salvador, Bukele replied that his administration was “not really fond of releasing terrorists into our country.”