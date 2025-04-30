President Donald Trump trolled a “radical left lunatic” protester in the midst of a speech celebrating his first 100 days Tuesday.

While speaking at a rally in Michigan, Trump paused mid-sentence after noticing something in the crowd and asked, “What’s the problem over there? What’s the problem? Is that a radical left lunatic?”

“It’s just a child. Alright get him out,” he continued before quickly correcting himself, “I’m sorry, ma’am, I thought it was a guy.”

“And she now has to go home to her mother who is a big Trump fan,” the president added, while the crowd cheered. “Her mother is watching. I’m sorry. I said he and it’s a she. I’m sorry.”

A second protester was also later escorted out of the event, according to The Washington Post.

Nobody handles leftist lunatic protesters better than @realDonaldTrump! 🤣 pic.twitter.com/NRAWY9e3zI — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) April 29, 2025

Trump bulldozed through a flurry of talking points during his rally Tuesday, addressing several key aspects of his presidency so far and declaring the “most successful” first 100 days in history.

“We’re here tonight in the heartland of our nation to celebrate the most successful first 100 days of any administration in the history of our country — and that’s according to many, many people,” Trump said, despite multiple polls this week showing historical disapproval rates.

“We’ve accomplished more in three months than most administrations accomplish in four years or eight years,” he continued. “We’ve just gotten started. You haven’t seen anything yet. It’s just kicking off.”

Trump also honed in on immigration and touted the success of his deportation efforts over the past few months. He even packaged his “achievements” into a video montage depicting migrants being sent to the Terrorism Confinement Center in El Salvador and having their hair shaved off.

The crowd erupted into cheers, again.

The chair of the Democratic National Committee Ken Martin released a statement following Trump’s celebratory rally where he claimed the president is living “in his delusions.”

“While Donald Trump lives in his delusions, Michigan families – along with millions of working families across this country – are forced to live with the consequences of his dangerous, chaotic, and economy-destroying agenda,” Martin penned. “Trump’s pathetic display tonight will do nothing to help the families he started screwing over 100 days ago. Michiganders and the rest of the country see right through Trump, and as a result, he has the lowest 100-day approval rating in generations.”