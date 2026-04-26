Watch Trump’s Cabinet Flee WHCA Attack in Terror

Members of Donald Trump’s Cabinet fled in horror after shots rang out at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner in Washington D.C.

Guests dove under tables following orders from Secret Service agents, as Trump, First Lady Melania Trump, Vice President JD Vance, mentalist Oz Pearlman, and WHCA chief Weijia Jiang were quickly hustled out of the ballroom.

Images from the shooting event at the White House Correspondents Dinner on April 25, 2026 Getty Images/Reuters

“Down, get down,” someone could be heard shouting after a Secret Service agent yelled, “Shots fired!”

Helmeted officers with automatic weapons drawn surged the event’s head table as Trump and his closest White House allies were hurried out of the ballroom.

The lobby of the Washington Hilton hotel was in chaos as guests fled the room and law enforcement hunted for the shooter.

There were no immediate reports of injuries. The shooter was apprehended, according to the president. Trump was uninjured.

“Let the show go on!” he posted on social media. “Quite an evening,” he added.

The event has now been postponed and Trump will be delivering a press briefing shortly.