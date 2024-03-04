Intense dashcam footage shows a pair of trucks being destroyed by boulders in a massive rock slide in Peru over the weekend. The incident reportedly took place on Saturday in the Huarochirí Province after heavy rains in the area. Video shared online shows one truck being hit directly by a large boulder shortly before the other—from which the video was shot—is also hit. The driver in the truck with the dashcam then tries to reverse out of danger as more rocks continue to rain down on the road. Loud crashes can be heard as the stones smash into the asphalt, gouging large craters that can be seen along the road when the dust finally clears. Incredibly, both drivers were able to survive the ordeal, according to Peru’s Diario Correo newspaper, though both of their vehicles were wrecked. The road was also damaged in the incident, prompting authorities to close the highway while the massive stones were removed.