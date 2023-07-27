WATCH: Ukrainian Fencer Ditches Handshake, Points Sabre at Defeated Russian Rival
PRICKLY
Ukrainian fencer Olga Kharlan was disqualified from the World Fencing Championships in Milan after refusing a handshake with her Russian opponent Anna Smirnova. Kharlan, 32, won 15-7 against Smirnova, who was competing under a neutral flag in the championship. But instead of shaking hands with the Russian athlete after her win, the four-time Olympic medallist approached her rival and pointed the tip of her sabre at her, apparently offering to tap blades instead. Smirnova then appealed the move and sat down in protest for 45 minutes. Ultimately, Kharlan—also a four-time individual world champion in the sport—was given a “black card” and eliminated from the competition. Ukrainian authorities have vowed to appeal the decision. The match on Thursday is the first time a Ukrainian fencer has faced off against a Russian opponent since the beginning of Vladimir Putin’s war.