WATCH: Vance Struggles at Trump’s Golf Course With Excruciating Putt Flub

Cops have rained “trouble” down on a tourist allegedly trying to make a break with precious rocks from the ruins of Pompeii, according to a statement. It purports that a 51-year-old Scotsman was spotted by his tour guide slipping rocks into his backpack. The suspect was apprehended in a joint operation involving a tourist guide visiting the site, park staff, private security personnel, and Carabinieri police officers. The statement explained how the guide noticed “a tourist picking up some pieces of pavement from one of the ancient city’s streets,” before alerting the authorities and providing them with his description. When he was apprehended, investigators found five rocks and a brick fragment from Pompeii, which had been buried by the eruption of Vesuvius in 79 AD. The Scot, who was not identified in the process, was reported for aggravated theft, although there is no suggestion he was detained. Speaking to The New York Times, an unnamed police spokesperson in Naples said the tourist initially claimed, “that his son had taken them because he collects rocks.”
ADVERTISEMENT
- 1Cops Say Tourist ‘In Trouble’ Over Pompeii Artifact HeistGETTING HIS ROCKS OFFIt’s the latest in a long list of incidents from the ancient Roman city frozen in time.
- 2WATCH: Vance Struggles at Trump’s Golf Course With Putt FlubSELF PUTT-DOWNIt tops off the vice president’s ‘holiday’ which has been bombarded by chubby memes, pub walkouts, and furious locals.
Shop with ScoutedScore 30% Off Right Now During Levi’s Back-to-School SaleTOP OF THE CLASSFrom jeans to jackets, Levi’s has everything you need to look and feel fresh for a new school year—at a discount.
- 3Russian Planes Already Landing in Alaska for Trump SummitTHE RUSSIANS ARE COMING!President Donald Trump believes Vladimir Putin will “make a deal” at meeting in Anchorage.
- 4‘The Traitors‘ Makes a Huge Announcement About Its FutureHUGEA new edition of the show is imminent.
Shop with ScoutedThis Peptide-Powered Complex Hydrates Skin in Just 8 HoursBARRIER BOOSTERPerricone MD’s newest launch is a multitasking powerhouse.
- 5Suspect Charged in Trudy Appleby Case After 29 YearsBREAKTHROUGHJamison Fisher has been charged for Appleby’s murder, which authorities have called a “turning point” in the decades-long case.
- 6Silicon Valley Parents Are Spending $50K to Screen EmbryosARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCESome tech CEOs are hoping that their children will be intelligent enough to regulate the artificial intelligence being developed in their very own industry.
- 7‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Cast in NBC SitcomDR. MADIXAriana Madix will join the sitcom for season two, adding to her growing list of endeavors since ‘Scandoval’.
- 8Trump Reveals How We’ll Know if Putin Meeting Is a DisasterDEAL OR NO DEAL?The president shared his negotiation strategy with Fox News ahead of his face-to-face with the Russian president.
Shop with ScoutedFind the Right Creatine for You at Vitamin Shoppe’s New HubCREATINE CURIOUS?Vitamin Shoppe’s new ‘Creatine Central’ hub will help you find the right supplement for your lifestyle.
- 9Halle Berry Shades Ex-Husband After His ‘Motherly’ DigCATWOMAN’S CLAWSThe actress celebrated her 59th birthday with an Instagram post and a sly roast after her ex alleged “she don’t cook, don’t clean.”
- 10GOP Candidate Gets 80 Years for Plotting to Kill Dems SORE LOSERSolomon Peña was convicted of orchestrating a drive-by shooting spree targeting four Democrats after he refused to accept his election loss.
WATCH: Vance Struggles at Trump’s Golf Course With Excruciating Putt Flub
JD Vance was the architect of an agonising game of cat and mouse between a golf ball and a hole this week at his boss Donald Trump’s Turnberry Golf Course in Scotland. The vice president followed in Trump’s footsteps after he, too, played a round at the course just a few days before, and while his round garnered its fair share of critics, he was spared the ignominy of chasing the ball around the green on camera. Vance was seen on camera in a tough-to-watch four-putt, knocking the ball short after first reaching the green before overshooting with his second, looking visibly frustrated, leaning back, and looking to the sky. He then fell short again with his third and finally picked up the ball. It’s not the first time his trip to the U.K. has been filled with frustration, though. A Popb--ch newsletter Thursday reported that a pub, The Bull in Charlbury, Oxfordshire, had turned Vance down weeks after it had hosted Kamala Harris, when staff threatened a mutiny over his dinner reservation. The VP’s trip to the southwest of England was also harpooned by chubby face memes and protests organized by the Stop Trump Coalition, while locals in the Cotswolds were left irritated by his 19-strong motorcade and supporting helicopter, which brought disquiet to the quintessentially English landscape and led the host of his holiday apartment to issue an apology to residents for the “circus.”
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
Forget books and binders—if you really want to step into a new school year with confidence, you need a fresh pair of jeans. When it comes to classic styles and denim looks, no brand screams iconic more than Levi’s.
Whether you’re actually heading to class or just ready for an end-of-summer style reset, Levi’s has you covered with seasonal staples that deserve a spot in your fall rotation. From timeless blue jeans to throwback trucker jackets, the brand’s signature styles are all on sale through Labor Day, meaning you can save up to 30 percent on your soon-to-be favorite outfit essentials.
You don’t have to sneak into your dad’s closet to capture the perfect loose-fit look. Levi’s Baggy Dad jeans feature a relaxed, flattering silhouette with just the right amount of room for everyday comfort. The only thing missing is your favorite sneakers.
“There’s no such thing as the perfect pair of jeans,” said someone who’s clearly never worn Levi’s 501® Originals. First introduced by founder Levi Strauss more than 150 years ago, these signature blue jeans have remained a cultural staple ever since—outlasting trends, influencing competitors, and never going out of style. Spoiler: they never will.
As timeless as denim jeans are, nothing punctuates a fall outfit like a throwback denim jacket. If you’re after something straightforward and classic, you can’t go wrong with Levi’s original Trucker Jacket, which has been nothing short of iconic since it first dropped in 1967. Looking for something with a bit more attitude that still retains throwback appeal? Try the brand’s ’90s Trucker, featuring a pitched silhouette and retro edge.
Russian officials and journalists began landing in Alaska late Thursday ahead of the summit between President Donald Trump and Russia’s Vladimir Putin to discuss ending the war in Ukraine. The state-owned Russian news service Sputnik posted footage of a custom Ilyushin Il-96 landing at Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport. The head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund, Kirill Dmitriev, posted a photo from Alaska with the caption, “Looking forward to tomorrow’s historic summit,” hours after labeling Alaska “sunny and beautiful.” Russian state-owned outlet RT also posted Russian Finance Minister’s Anton Siluanov’s first comments from America’s northernmost state and footage of journalists exiting the plane, suggesting the aircraft “hissed” as they exited. RT said Putin was expected to arrive last of all for the late-morning meeting. Friday’s summit will be the first time the two leaders have met in person since 2018, in Helsinki. On Thursday morning, Trump said he was “convinced” Putin was ready to negotiate. “He’s going to make a deal. I think he’s going to. I’m going to know very quickly,” Trump told The Brian Kilmeade Show. The president said he was prepared for a second meeting also including Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, and that “three different locations” were possible, including “staying in Alaska.”
A brand new season of The Traitors is coming to NBC, with a twist: All of the contestants will be regular people. Alan Cumming announced the news during a panel at the Televerse 2025 conference in Los Angeles, where he was appearing alongside past contestants Bob The Drag Queen, Rob Mariano, Cirie Fields, Kate Chastain and Phaedra Parks. Speaking about the civilian contestants, Cumming said, ”The money will mean more to them,” adding, ”I’m pretty excited about it. I think it’s going to be a hoot.” The season will be shot in the spring. In the meantime, the fourth season of The Traitors will premiere on Peacock in 2026, and will star Colton Underwood, Travis and Jason Kelce’s mom Donna, Season 3 alum Dorinda Medley, and Lisa Rinna. The show has already been renewed for a fifth season.
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
While there’s something undeniably indulgent about a 10-step skincare routine, sometimes you just need a few streamlined products to get the job done. Lately, I’ve been all about multitasking formulas that save time, counter space, and money—and my current favorite is Perricone MD’s Cold Plasma+ Advanced Hydrating Complex. Even though I have combination skin, I’ve noticed that as I get older, my skin loses hydration and moisture more quickly than it used to.
This lightweight, peptide-powered treatment is clinically proven to boost hydration in just eight hours—all without leaving behind a greasy residue, making it ideal for summer heat and humidity. In fact, the lotion-like texture leaves a semi-matte finish that looks satiny under makeup. The formula harnesses Perricone MD’s proprietary MicroSperse technology, which allows for stable delivery of its active ingredients to minimize irritation and support the skin barrier.
Beyond hydration, the complex also targets sagging and fine lines, thanks to its hero ingredient: Copper Tripeptide. This powerhouse promotes collagen and elastin production—two proteins that naturally decline with age and are key to maintaining firm, youthful skin. Copper Tripeptide also has antioxidant properties, meaning it helps reduce inflammation (read: redness) and may even assist with acne and rosacea.
While Cold Plasma+ hasn’t replaced my entire summer skincare lineup, it’s the perfect fit for the minimalist (read: lazy) girl era I’m in right now. My skin looks more taut and sculpted, my pores appear refined, and my moisture levels feel balanced—not too oily, not too dry. Best of all? If you struggle with retinoid-induced peeling, dryness, or general irritation, this formula seems to counteract the side effects I typically experience with tretinoin. If you’re searching for a non-invasive cream that supports hydration and firming without being overly rich or emollient, Perricone MD’s Cold Plasma+ Advanced Hydrating Complex might just be what the derm ordered.
A suspect has been charged with the murder of 11-year-old Trudy Appleby nearly 30 years after she disappeared. A grand jury in Henry County indicted Jamison Fisher, 50, on three counts of first-degree murder and one count of concealment of a homicidal death on Wednesday. While Fisher is accused of kidnapping Appleby, he will not face kidnapping charges because the statute of limitations has expired. “The arrest of Fisher marks a turning point in this mystery that has spanned nearly three decades,” said Moline Police Chief Darren Gaul. Appleby disappeared in 1996 near her home in Moline, Illinois, with a witness reporting that she was last seen in the passenger seat of an older gray vehicle. Fisher has already been jailed for a separate crime. Appleby’s body has not been found.
Like Sydney Sweeney, these Silicon Valley parents want good genes, and they’re paying Bay Area companies as much as $50,000 to ensure they choose the embryos with the highest IQ for in vitro fertilization. Stephen Hsu, a co-founder of one of the earliest genetic screening companies, told the Wall Street Journal that some of his clients are choosing to screen their embryos out of an existential fear of artificial intelligence. They “are committed to a long-term eugenics program where they create smarter humans, and the smarter humans are the ones that make AI safe,” he said. Others simply want to optimize their children’s chance for success, as defined by the Silicon Valley culture that prizes intelligence to such an extent that top preschools require IQ tests of prospective students and professional matchmakers fetch up to $500,000 for pairing Ivy League-educated tech CEOs, the Journal reports. Critics argue that, beyond potentially violating the principles of bioethics, expensive genetic screenings may not be as effective as parents hope since intelligence is not tied to a single gene, but rather, is a subjective and complex trait shaped by a variety of genetic, environmental, and social factors.
Reality star Ariana Madix will appear in NBC’s comedy series St. Denis Medical as Dr. Emerson. The mockumentary sitcom follows the dedicated yet overworked staff of an underfunded Oregon hospital. Madix, 40, will be joining the show for its second season, which is set to premiere Nov. 3. Most recently, Madix wrapped up hosting season seven of the hit dating show Love Island USA, a role she’s held since season six, replacing former host Sarah Hyland in 2024. The reality TV star gained notoriety during her time on Vanderpump Rules, where the infamous ‘Scandoval’ incident with ex-boyfriend Tom Sandoval propelled Madix into the limelight. ‘Scandoval’ is in reference to a 2023 scandal where it was revealed that while Sandoval was in a long-term relationship with Madix, he had an affair with Madix’s friend, Raquel Leviss. Since then, Madix has had multiple doors open, using her fame for various business and entertainment ventures. Madix made her Broadway debut in Chicago as Roxie Hart and participated in season 32 of Dancing with the Stars, where she placed third. Madix released a cocktail book after her famous breakup titled Single AF Cocktails, which became a New York Times bestseller, and appeared on the Call Her Daddy podcast and the Today show to speak about her breakup.
President Donald Trump said we’ll know if Vladimir Putin agrees to a ceasefire with Ukraine “in the first couple of minutes” of the two men’s Alaska summit on Friday. “If it’s a bad meeting, I’m not calling anybody. I’m going home,” Trump said on a Thursday phone interview with Brian Kilmeade on his Fox News Radio segment. “We’re going to be calling President Zelensky if it’s a good meeting,” the president said. He compared the summit to a “chess game” and projected a 25 percent chance that he and the Russian president would fail to reach an agreement. “He wants the whole thing,” Trump said, alluding to Putin’s desire to take over Ukraine, but claimed that Putin is more amenable to making peace because of a “certain relationship” he has with Trump. The president didn’t sound so confident at a Wednesday press conference; when asked if he believed he could “convince [Putin] to stop targeting civilians in Ukraine,” Trump replied with a rare statement of defeat, “I guess the answer to that is ‘no,’ because I’ve had this conversation.”
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
For decades, creatine has been a go-to supplement for gym rats and bodybuilders chasing strength gains. But recently, this powerhouse supplement is finally getting mainstream credit for a much broader range of benefits. One of the most well-researched supplements on the market, creatine does far more than support muscle mass. Emerging studies suggest it may also promote healthy aging, enhance cognitive performance, improve memory, and even support blood sugar balance—making it a smart addition for anyone looking to optimize overall wellness or weight management. No, it won’t make you bulk up overnight—and yes, it’s worth the hype. Of course, given the supplement’s surge in popularity, there are more creatine formulas to choose from than ever before.
Whether you’re team gummy, tablet, or powder, The Vitamin Shoppe has a wide selection of top-rated creatine supplements from trusted brands like Legion’s Creatine Gummies, AN Performance Creatine + Peptides, and BodyTech’s innovative Creatine Beadlets. New to the world of creatine? Head to ‘Creatine Central,’ the retailer’s one-stop destination for expert-backed education, trending picks, and everything you need to find the right formula. From the best creatine supplements formulated specifically for women to correct dosage suggestions, Vitamin Shoppe’s Creatine Hub has you covered.
Halle Berry took a Catwoman-worthy swipe at her ex-husband David Justice as she toasted to her 59th birthday in a Thursday Instagram post. Berry shared a carousel of photos with her boyfriend Van Hunt on a tropical vacation that included cake and a card from her two children, daughter Nahla and son Maceo. Berry captioned the post, “Phew…! cooking, cleaning and mothering,” which appeared to be a not-so subtle response to Justice’s recent comments about their four-year marriage in the 1990s. During an Aug. 7 appearance on the All the Smoke podcast, hosted by former NBA star Matt Barnes, the former MLB player alleged that his marriage to Berry broke down because of his desire for a traditional wife. “In my mind, I’m thinking a wife at that time should cook, clean, [be] traditional, you know?” said Justice. “She don’t cook, don’t clean, don’t really seem like motherly, and then we start having issues.” Justice’s comments reignited a discussion of careers and traditional gender roles online as some social media fans ripped his comments as “sexist.” Berry went on to marry musician Eric Benét from 2001-2005 and then Olivier Martinez from 2013-2016. It appears Berry has had the last laugh as one commentator left under her birthday post, “Bravo!!👏👏 Nobody puts Berry in a corner.😌🥰❤️.”
A Republican candidate who ran unsuccessfully for the New Mexico state House was sentenced to 80 years in prison for masterminding a drive-by shooting spree targeting four Democratic lawmakers and officials. Solomon Peña was convicted in March on 13 federal charges, including conspiracy, weapons-related charges and interference with federally protected activities. After he lost his race in 2022, Peña refused to accept his defeat and urged the local board of commissioners not to certify the results. When that didn’t work, he paid four men to shoot at the homes and offices of two Democratic county commissioners, a state representative and a state senator. Nobody was injured in the shootings, but multiple rounds struck parts of homes where children either were sleeping or had recently been. After he was arrested, Peña tried to have his accomplices killed to prevent them from testifying. Violence against elected officials has spiked in recent years. In Minnesota, two Democratic lawmakers were assassinated in June.