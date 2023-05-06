CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
WATCH: Bull Runs Wild During Rugby Team Warm-Up
NO BULL
Read it at Twitter
The Catalans Dragons rugby club decided to spice up the pre-game entertainment for fans this year—by inviting bulls onto the field for warm-ups. The video from Sky Sports Rugby League shows one bull in particular dragging its handler—desperately clutching its leash—across the field before running loose as players try to escape its path. The bull even walked up to the stands as fans laughed and whipped out their phones to record the spectacle before the animal was reined back in.