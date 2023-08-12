WATCH: Vivek Ramaswamy Raps Eminem’s ‘Lose Yourself’ in Iowa
‘YOUNG AND SCRAPPY’
Long-shot Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy slipped into his rapper alter ego “Da Vek” at the Iowa State Fair on Saturday, spitting bars from Eminem’s “Lose Yourself” on stage. “The whole crowd goes so loud, he opens his mouth but the words won’t come out, he’s choking, how, everybody’s joking now, the clock’s run out, time’s up, OVER BLAOW!” Ramaswamy rapped as the crowd reacted with a few cheers and claps. He previously told Politico that before his presidential aspirations, Ramaswamy performed at open mics and campus events as an undergrad at Harvard, sometimes toying with lyrics about libertarianism. His song of choice? “Lose Yourself,” which he also said at the fair was his favorite walk-out tune at campaign events. “It’s like, young and scrappy,” he told Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds. During his time on stage, Ramaswamy accompanied his rap with a rant about the “climate change agenda” and how he’d sign a “declaration of independence from Communist China” if elected president.