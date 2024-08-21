WATCH: Woman Climbs Into Tiger Enclosure at New Jersey Zoo
DEATH WISH
New Jersey police are looking for information on a suspect who climbed into the tiger enclosure at the Cohanzick Zoo in Bridgeton, New Jersey, in an apparent attempt to greet one of the facility’s bengals. A video of the incident shows the woman jumping into the enclosure and one of the tiger’s curiously investigating her. She stands with her hand out, petting the tiger’s ear for a moment. The tiger seems receptive at first and then seems to lunge at her, missing her for the fence. The perplexed tiger then prances back and forth as she turns and hops back out the fence. The Bridgeton Police Department posted to their Facebook a request for anyone with information on the woman to come forward, writing “A female climbed over the wooden fence and enticed the tiger at the interior fence, almost getting injured.” It added: “Visitors are reminded as per city ordinance 247-C climbing zoo fences is prohibited,” the department added. The two bengal brothers in the enclosure were donated to the zoo in 2016. Police did not specify when the incident happened.