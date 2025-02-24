Cheat Sheet
National Park Workers Hang American Flag Upside Down to Protest Cuts
‘UNDER ATTACK’
Kenneal Patterson 

Breaking News Intern

Published 02.24.25 10:42AM EST 
Yosemite National Park
X

After 1,000 National Park Service employees were abruptly fired Feb. 14, staff have banded together to signal “dire distress” by hanging the American flag upside down off Yosemite’s El Capitan. The iconic monolith is famous for its “firefall,” a phenomenon that transpires with the sunset illuminates the waterfall beneath the cliff face. As dozens of onlookers gathered Monday to admire the view, they were met with a far different sight: an upside-down flag draped from the 3,000-foot summit. The protestors were park employees aiming to expose the Trump Administration’s sweeping federal cuts. About 3,000 U.S. Forest Service workers were also terminated, and both parties say that the country-wide slashes will lead to chaos at the parks—dirty bathrooms, longer lines, and a lack of people to patrol the wilderness and keep visitors safe. This includes search and rescue, a team committed to extracting hikers and campers from emergency situation. Brittany Colt, the photographer who initially captured the scene, took to her Instagram to further spotlight the demonstration: “This is a cry for help,” she said, adding that the flag is traditionally hung this way when Americans are “under attack” and it’s time to defend the nation. Colt added that the loss of these public servants won’t just make the park experience harder, but also “potentially more dangerous.” Following the backlash, the Trump administration claimed that it would restore 50 jobs to maintain the parks and hire 3,000 seasonal workers. The Daily Beast has reached out to the Trump administration for comment.

2

WATCH: World’s First Flying Car Soars Over Vehicle

JETSONS WHO?
Nandika Chatterjee 

Breaking News Intern

Published 02.24.25 11:44AM EST 
Alef Aeronautics
Alef Aeronautics Alef Aeronautics

A surreal, new video shows the world’s first flying car soar over another vehicle. Alef Aeronautics, a U.S.-based startup, released footage Friday of the first public test of the flying vehicle, which was filmed on a public road in California, the Independent reported. In the video, the Model Zero prototype was seen hovering before flying over a parked car. “This drive and flight test represents an important proof of technology in a real-world city environment,” said Alef’s chief executive Jim Dukhovny, adding: “We hope it will be a moment similar to the Wright Brothers’ Kitty Hawk video, proving to humanity that new transportation is possible.” While most flying vehicles are equipped with external blades or fold-down wings that take up a lot of room, Model Zero has a more conventional automotive design. Alef claims its car is 100 percent electric with a 198-mile driving range and around 99-mile flight range. The startup, which already has over 3,300 pre-orders for its Model A vehicle, hopes to eventually produce a vehicle that is “affordable for most people, not just the rich.” The price of Model A is currently about $300,000, but their newer prototype, Model Z, is expected to cost about $35,000.

3
MAGA Influencer ‘Couldn’t Believe’ Trump Made His Gulf of America Joke a Reality
NO KIDDING
Janna Brancolini
Published 02.24.25 8:46AM EST 
President Donald Trump speaks to reporters next to a map of the newly renamed Gulf of America on Air Force One.
Roberto Schmidt/AFP via Getty Images

The MAGA influencer who first non-satirically floated the idea of renaming the Gulf of Mexico can’t believe President Donald Trump has officially made it the Gulf of America. “I can’t stop laughing at it that he actually signed an executive order. I couldn’t believe it,” Kevin Posobiec told The Washington Post. “They’re making all kinds of maps and T-shirts. It went bonkers online. They actually got Google and Apple to do it.” In April 2024, Posobiec was riding a jet ski in the Gulf of Mexico and thinking about how it was “such an America thing to do” when he wondered, “What if it was the Gulf of America?” he told the paper. That night he posted a photo on the social media platform X with the caption, “Cruising the Gulf of America. It’s proper name come 2025.” Technically he wasn’t the first to come up with the bit; Stephen Colbert had satirically referred to the “Gulf of America” after the BP oil spill, saying, “We broke it, we bought it.” But Posobiec’s brother Jack, a far-right conspiracy theorist whom Trump follows, reposted Posobiec’s photo, and then floated the idea again on Dec. 22 after Trump had won. It’s not clear if Trump saw the posts. Two weeks later, however, he suggested the name change during a meeting with his advisers. On his first day in office, Trump signed an executive order renaming the gulf.

4
Vatican Says Pope Francis Has Mild Case of Kidney Failure
HOLY HEALING
Will Neal 

Reporter

Published 02.24.25 10:24AM EST 
Pope Francis holds his homily during the weekly General Audience at the Paul VI Hall on February 12, 2025 in Vatican City, Vatican.
The Vatican says the religious leader is expected to remain in hospital for at least another week as he continues to battle pneumonia and a ‘mild’ case of kidney failure. Vatican Pool/Getty Images

Pope Francis is apparently awake, eating and in good spirits after being admitted to hospital with pneumonia and a “mild” kidney infection just over ten days ago, according to the latest update from the Vatican. It follows after doctors at the Gemelli hospital in Rome said on Friday that Pope Francis is “not yet out of danger” and would be expected to remain at the medical facility for at least another week. Amid concerns that the religious leader is presently at risk of developing sepsis, an infection of the blood, as a result of his condition, the hospital has also disclosed he is undergoing a “significant” course of medication along with “high-flow oxygen therapy.” The Pope for his part has apparently remained resilient throughout the ordeal, issuing a statement on Sunday in which he thanked his medical team. “I am confidently continuing my hospitalisation at the Gemelli hospital, carrying on with the necessary treatment–and rest is also part of the therapy!” he said.

5
Iconic Steinway Played by Lady Gaga in ‘A Star is Born’ Destroyed in L.A. Wildfires
REMEMBER US THIS WAY
Janna Brancolini
Published 02.24.25 10:06AM EST 
Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper perform onstage at the iconic walnut Steinway during the 91st Annual Academy Awards in 2019.
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

The distinctive walnut Steinway piano that Lady Gaga played in the movie A Star is Born and at the 2019 Academy Awards with Bradley Cooper was destroyed in the wildfires that ravaged Los Angeles last month. After the piano was featured in the film, it was sold to a classical pianist named Susie Chung who had earned her doctorate in piano performance from the University of Southern California. She and her husband had been looking for months for a grand piano when a friend who worked at Steinway and Sons told them he had a Model B from the 1980s that was in their price range. He told them it had been in a movie but didn’t say which one. As soon as Chung sat down, she knew it was the one. “The sound was so beautiful,” she told the Los Angeles Times. “So powerful. It had just the right tone. And I loved how it looked.” Almost all grand pianos are white or black, but this one was wood-toned to match the studio that Gaga’s character Ally and Cooper’s Jackson share in A Star is Born. After the song “Shallow” from the film’s soundtrack was nominated for an Oscar, Gaga and Cooper were tapped to perform at the 2019 ceremony. Gaga requested the walnut grand from the film, and Chung and her husband got to watch the show rehearsal. In January, their Altadena home and its contents—including the piano—were destroyed in the Eaton Fire. When they saw the charred remains, Chung wept for her “perfect instrument.”

6
WATCH: Alex Rodriguez Wins Student $10,000 With Half-Court Shot
STUDENT OF THE GAME
Leigh Kimmins 

Reporter

Published 02.24.25 9:27AM EST 
Alex Rodriguez speaks prior to the World Baseball Classic Semifinals between Team Japan and Team Mexico at loanDepot park on March 20, 2023 in Miami, Florida.
Megan Briggs/Getty Images

Madness erupted at a Pennsylvania university after former baseball star Alex Rodriguez made a half-court shot to win $10,000 for a student. The former Major League Baseball slugger, also known as “A-Rod,” was at a basketball game at his old college—Bucknell University in Pennsylvania—when he launched the shot on behalf of student Owen Garwood at halftime. “It was completely surreal,” Garwood told The Washington Post on Sunday, “and even 5 hours later I am still fully processing.” In a video shared by Bucknell, 49-year-old Rodriguez asked the elated student what he would do with the prize money. “I’m going to help my parents pay for my tuition,” he responded. As part of the halftime competition, a student is challenged to make a layup, free throw, three-pointer, and a half-court shot all within 30 seconds to win the money. But as Rodriguez’s ticketing venture, Jump Platforms, sponsors the contest, the star stepped up. “I called my Dad immediately after and he couldn’t believe it either,” Garwood added. “It was truly a once in a lifetime opportunity and I am very grateful for what happened.”

7
‘Cried About Trump, Cried About Elon’: Trump Taunts Federal Workers With ‘SpongeBob SquarePants’ Meme
CHILD'S PLAY
Sean Craig
Updated 02.24.25 7:06AM EST 
Published 02.24.25 5:25AM EST 
President Donald Trump addresses a meeting of governors at the White House on February 21, 2025 in Washington, DC.
Win McNamee/Getty Images

President Donald Trump shared a SpongeBob Squarepants meme mocking federal workers for allegedly subpar productivity and taking issue with his administration’s Elon Musk-led efforts to lay off tens of thousands of people within their ranks. The image, posted to the president’s Truth Social account, contains an edited screenshot from an episode of the popular children’s cartoon, depicting the titular yellow character pondering a list of things that another character “Got Done Last Week.” The meme—which originated from a conservative account on X—directly references an email the Office of Personnel Management sent to employees across federal departments and agencies demanding they provide a list of five accomplishments from the previous week by midday Monday. The email appears to have been sent at the behest of Musk, an adviser to Trump who leads the federal spending task force DOGE, which threatened federal workers who fail to reply with termination. The leaders of several agencies, including FBI Director and Trump ally Kash Patel, have told their staff not to respond. Among the list of things on SpongeBob’s list in the meme shared by Trump are “cried about Trump,” “cried about Elon,” “made it into the office for once,” and “read some emails.” A judge rejected a request by labor unions to halt the Trump administration’s mass firings last week.

An image of a Truth Social post by President Donald Trump shows him sharing a Spongebob Squarepants meme.
An image of a Truth Social post by President Donald Trump shows him sharing a Spongebob Squarepants meme. Donald Trump/Truth Social

8
Kieran Culkin Takes Shot at Adrien Brody in Salty SAG Speech
FIGHTING WORDS
Brett Bachman 

Night Editor

Updated 02.23.25 10:42PM EST 
Published 02.23.25 8:56PM EST 
Kieran Culkin at the 31st Screen Actors Guild Awards in Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall in Los Angeles, California.
Kieran Culkin at the 31st Screen Actors Guild Awards in Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall in Los Angeles, California. Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Kieran Culkin took an unprompted shot at fellow nominee Adrien Brody at Sunday’s Screen Actor’s Guild (SAG) Awards while accepting his statue for supporting actor, which he won for 2024’s A Real Pain. “Thank you for this incredibly heavy award. I don’t think there’s any way anyone can hold this for 45 seconds… which is the allotted time, Adrien Brody!” Culkin jabbed before walking it back seconds later: “There was no reason to take that shot. I love you, it’s a joke.” Brody was nominated for SAG’s Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Lead Role for his part in The Brutalist. He has already won a Golden Globe, a BAFTA and a Critics Choice Award this year for his performance in the historical Holocaust epic. Culkin need not worry that his freewheeling and at times awkward speech might turn off Oscars voters, as voting for this year’s Academy Awards has already closed.

9
Anti-Trump Conservative Gathering in D.C. Evacuated After Bomb Threat
ALL CLEAR
Sean Craig
Published 02.23.25 4:41PM EST 
Colorado Governor Jared Polis and conservative political strategist Tim Miller of The Bulwark speak at the Principles First Summit on February 23, 2025.
Colorado Governor Jared Polis and conservative political strategist Tim Miller of The Bulwark speak at the Principles First Summit on February 23, 2025. Principles First

A gathering of anti-Trump conservatives in Washington, D.C. was temporarily evacuated on Sunday after organizers said they received a “credible bomb threat” from an account bearing the name of a former leader of the far-right neofascist group Proud Boys. “We have received a credible bomb threat from an account claiming to be ‘Enrique T.’ ‘To honor the J6 hostages.’” the Principles First summit said in a statement posted to X. Organizers noted that Enrique Tarrio, the former Proud Boys leader who was pardoned by President Donald Trump for his role in the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, showed up at the event two days earlier and confronted a group of police officers who defended the seat of the U.S. Congress that were due to speak. Tarrio strongly denied sending the message and, in a tweet, accused the Principles First summit organizers of “slander”—they initially claimed he was the threat’s author before editing their tweet to clarify the threat came from an account using his name. A copy of the alleged threat, obtained by journalist Jim Acosta, said that four “pipe bombs” had been placed inside a room at the Marriott Hotel in Washington, where the Summit was taking place and said that a number of conservative Trump critics—including former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, former Republican National Committee chairman Michael Steele, and anti-Trump Republican activist George Conway—“deserve to die.” The event resumed after organizers, police, and hotel security determined it was safe to do so, Principles First founder Heath Mayo, told attendees.

10
Rudy Giuliani Spotted Shopping for Hair Dye at Walmart
DYE HARD
Joey McFadden 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 02.23.25 2:54PM EST 
Published 02.23.25 2:18PM EST 
Rudy Giuliani
Rudy Giuliani Alex Kent/Getty Images

Rudy Giuliani was spotted selecting hair dye at Walmart on Saturday. The former New York City mayor was photographed examining the box of dye in his mobility scooter in Secaucus, New Jersey, reports TMZ. An unknown man in a suit accompanied Giuliani. In November 2020, the former Donald Trump attorney was the subject of a viral moment when his hair dye ran down his face during a press conference. Giuliani, 80, wiped his brow as sweat dragged color down his face as he discussed so-called “voter fraud” in the 2020 election. The moment was satirized on Saturday Night Live, It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, and Family Guy. Giuliani surrendered to Georgia authorities in August 2023 and was charged with criminal conspiracies and violating the Peach State’s racketeering act. Giuliani had to pay two state election officials $146 million for defamation. He had to declare bankruptcy as a result. Giuliani was disbarred in New York in 2024.

