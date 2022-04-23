CHEAT SHEET
Yankees Fans Toss Beer Cans at Opponent Outfielders After Comeback Win
New York Yankee fans apparently aren’t good sports. On Saturday afternoon, they tossed beer cans and trash at Cleveland Guardians players after the Guardians pulled off a 5-4 comeback win in the ninth inning stretch. Cleveland Guardians right fielder Oscar Mercado was hit with the liquids after a tense set of previous exchanges between Guardians players and Yankee fans in innings prior. An umpire eventually rushed in to separate the fans and Mercado. “Brutal,” Guardians outfielder Myles Straw told reporters after the game, according to The New York Post. “Worst fan base on the planet.”