Watergate Burglar and Talk Show Host G. Gordon Liddy Dies at 90
G. Gordon Liddy, the notorious undercover operative whose botching of the Watergate burglary eventually brought down President Richard Nixon, died Tuesday at 90. The Brooklyn-born architect of many of the Nixon administration’s “dirty tricks,” in addition to Watergate, served 52 months in prison for his role. He emerged unrepentant, writing a bestselling autobiography and acting on various television shows before hosting a talk radio show. The Washington Post reports that when callers to the show would ask him how he was, he would invariably answer: “Virile, vigorous and potent.” He also enjoyed his Watergate fame, even affixing the vanity license plate H20GATE to his black Volvo, the Post reports.