Watergate Prosecutor ‘Thrilled’ Biden Pardoned Son Hunter

Watergate prosecutor Jill Wine-Banks said she was ‘thrilled’ at Joe Biden’s decision to pardon his son Hunter Biden.
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Former Watergate prosecutor Jill Wine-Banks has said she is “relieved and thrilled” that President Joe Biden officially pardoned his son Hunter from federal gun and tax convictions.

The president accused his “political opponents in Congress” of pursuing the prosecution against his son—who became the first child of a sitting president to be criminally convicted after he was found guilty on firearms charges in June.

Biden, 82, issued “a full and unconditional” pardon Sunday night, even though he said he would never “interfere with the Justice Department’s decision-making.”

However, he pulled the trigger on the decision and Wine-Banks —the first woman to serve as U.S. General Counsel of the Army—said granting clemency was “appropriate.”

Speaking on MSNBC Sunday night, Wine-Banks said: “I’m relieved and thrilled that he did it. This was one of the cases that called out for clemency. Hunter Biden, first of all, would not ever be prosecuted for the gun crime but for his last name.”

U.S. President Joe Biden, accompanied by Hunter Biden and Beau Jr., walks out of a bookstore in downtown Nantucket, Massachusetts, U.S., November 29, 2024.
U.S. President Joe Biden, accompanied by Hunter Biden and Beau Jr.

She said his sobriety is also a factor. Wine-Banks added: “Second of all, he was addicted, and that was a cause of his actions. He has now been sober for many years, and this is a time when it is really appropriate for a grant of clemency.”

Her words will likely do little to placate the dissenting voices, particularly from the conservative arena.

Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-TX), both President-elect Donald Trump’s and former President Obama’s former White House physician, even called Hunter the president’s “CRACKHEAD SON” in a particularly angry post.

“Biden and his admin are DISGRACEFUL LIARS!!” Jackson raged.

