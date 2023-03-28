It’s Spring Cleaning Time for Your Teeth—This Waterpik Water Flosser Is Now 40% Off
TOP-TIER CLEAN
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
I floss with string floss twice a day, and while it does the job, I can’t give Mr. String “Employee of the Month” at Clean Gums Inc., because he’s honestly kind of lacking in the Plaque Removal Department. He puts his best effort forth, but my gums need more. I like my teeth to feel like I just put them through their own version of a car wash. So when I noticed that the Waterpik–a cordless water flosser–was on sale, my jaw dropped. My sister is studying to be a dental hygienist, and she swears by her water flosser, claiming that it gets out more gunk than standard floss. Based on the Waterpik’s rating of 4.5 stars with over 50,000 reviews, I’d say that her claims are pretty valid.
So, in the spirit of spring cleaning, while I’m busy dusting and sanitizing everything, I’m also going to be deep-cleaning my teeth with this new addition to my routine. Featuring three pressure settings and a waterproof design, the Waterpik is recommended for use by nine out of 10 dental professionals and is up to 50 percent more effective for improving gum health than just standard dental floss. (Sorry, Mr. String.) You can also easily take the Waterpik with you for better oral healthcare on the go, thanks to its microfiber travel bag and tip storage case. So why not add this to your spring cleaning stockpile, and pik up some of this TikTok-favorite mouthwash while you're at it?
Waterpik Cordless Advanced Water Flosser
Down from $100
Free Shipping | Free Returns
Don’t forget to check out our coupon site to find more deals, including Nordstrom Rack coupons, Macy’s coupons, Overstock coupons, and adidas coupons.