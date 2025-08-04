Waterspouts and Whirlwinds Send Italian Beach-Goers Fleeing

A sudden whirlwind caused chaos on a beach north of Rome, sending parasols and beach towels flying and beach-goers fleeing.

A video circulating on social media shows sunbathers in Maccarese, Italy, grabbing their belongings as they run for safety as the whirlwind encircled the beach on Sunday. A handful of beach-goers stayed put as others fled the scene. According to the Daily Mail, at least one woman was injured and required medical attention.

🌪️ Tromba d’aria davanti al Cruz de Mar! Spettacolo impressionante oggi: ombrelloni che volano e vento fortissimo in spiaggia. 🌊💨 Fortunatamente sembra che nessuno si sia fatto male, ma che scena incredibile! Seguici su Fregene Beach🌻🌅 #TrombadiAria #MareInTempesta #CruzDeMar #NaturaImprevedibile Posted by Fregene Beach on Sunday, August 3, 2025

Another clip from the same day published by La Repubblica shows two giant waterspouts intermingling or “dancing” before they merge off the Delta del Po along the Adriatic Sea. Waterspouts are comparable to tornadoes in water, formed when rotating columns of air extend from a cloud to a body of water. According to the paper, the waterspouts caused no damage, and no people were injured.

Waterspouts are not uncommon in Italy, especially during the late summer months, according to the BBC. Europe can expect around 500 waterspouts in just one year.

The Italian Meteorological Service issued a moderate wind warning Monday morning, advising Italians to expect “minor disruptions” to outdoor activities.

Majorca also faced a similar incident with a “sudden” whirlwind ripping through Mallorca Beach just a few days ago, according to the Majorca Daily Bulletin.

While the incident in Maccarese was mild and the waterspouts in Delta del Po were not out of the ordinary, extreme weather has wrought havoc across Europe over the summer.

Portugal and Spain have been afflicted by a dozen wildfires, with thousands of firefighters battling the flames, according to Reuters. Currently, over 26,000 acres of land have been burned in Portugal, according to a report from the National Institute for Nature Conservation and Forests.