Watters: Special Counsel Who Indicted Hunter Biden Actually ‘Protecting’ Him

Hunter Biden was indicted Thursday on three gun-related felonies—a turn of events due in part to a previous plea deal falling apart in July.

Yet according to Fox News host Jesse Watters, the main prosecutor in the case is somehow “still protecting” President Joe Biden’s son.

On The Five, Watters apparently couldn’t bring himself to bask in the news like some other right-wing commentators have done. Instead, he suggested that the president has his thumb on investigations into his son.

Biden is “definitely heading down, but he’s not going down without a fight. This is Joe Biden we’re talking about—the stubbornest man in Washington D.C. It’s going to get ugly,” Watters predicted, before mentioning special counsel David Weiss, whom Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed to that role last month.

“Weiss is his pocket boy. He’s still protecting Hunter. I don’t think [Hunter] is going to serve a day in jail on the guns. I think they’re going to drag it out. It’s a charge not connected to the president, and they don’t often prosecute this because it’s really hard to prove,” Watters said. “Most people don’t confess to being on drugs and buying guns. Only Hunter is dumb enough to pull that off.”

The indictment, returned by a grand jury in Delaware, alleges that Hunter Biden lied about his drug use when he filed paperwork to obtain a handgun in 2018. Biden “provided a written statement on Form 4473 certifying he was not an unlawful user of, and addicted to, any stimulant, narcotic drug, and any other controlled substance, when in fact, as he knew, that statement was false and fictitious,” the indictment states.

Biden, who says he has been sober since 2019, could face a 25-year prison sentence and $750,000 in fines if convicted. However, as Watters alluded to, non-violent first-time offenders facing such charges are unlikely to receive substantial prison time.

Weiss, appointed Delaware’s top prosecutor in 2018 by then-President Donald Trump, could still bring two misdemeanor charges against Biden for failure to pay income tax—charges that Biden was expected to plead guilty to this summer as part of the plea deal.