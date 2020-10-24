CHEAT SHEET
Waukegan Cop Fired for Fatally Shooting Black Teenager
A Waukegan, Illinois cop who fatally shot 19-year-old Marcellis Stinnette and injured 20-year-old Tafara Williams on Tuesday has been fired for “multiple policy and procedure violations,” according to the city’s police chief. Authorities say an officer tried to approach the vehicle that the couple were in but they drove off and were discovered later on a different street. When another cop tried to approach the car again, the car allegedly began to reverse, prompting the officer to shoot “in self defense.” No weapons were found in the car and a witness said that Williams had her hands up before the shooting. An independent investigation with the FBI and Illinois State Police is underway.