Killer Holiday Parade Driver Looked ‘Calm and Composed’ During Chaos, Eyewitness Says
HOLIDAY HORROR
The man behind the wheel of the speeding SUV that plowed through the crowds at a holiday parade in Wisconsin looked “calm and composed” while wreaking havoc on Sunday, an eyewitness has said. At least five people were killed and more than 40 injured in Sunday afternoon’s rampage in Waukesha, Wisconsin. Police Chief Dan Thompson has confirmed that investigators have a “person of interest” in custody, but authorities have not released his name or determined whether or not his actions were intentional. Corey Montiho, a Waukesha School District board member, told The Washington Post that he saw several of his daughter’s dance team members being struck by the vehicle. “I saw bodies and kids and dads not breathing,” Montiho recalled. The dad added that he made eye contact with the man behind the wheel, who he said appeared “calm and composed” while speeding through people participating in the parade. Montiho’s daughter wasn’t injured, but several of her teammates remain in a hospital in critical condition.