Waukesha Marching Band Performs for First Time Since Parade Horror
BAND TOGETHER
A dozen members of the Waukesha South marching band were injured when a driver plowed his SUV through a holiday parade in Wisconsin last month, but on Wednesday, they got back to playing their music. According to WISN, band alumni returned to fill in for the students who couldn’t perform because of the injuries they sustained in the parade tragedy. Erick Tiegs, 16, was seriously injured while playing trombone in the parade, but came to watch his bandmates perform at their school auditorium in their first public performance since the tragedy. “I’m kind of excited to see my fellow band members,” he told the network, explaining that it was the first time he’d seen his bandmates since he was seriously injured. Six people were killed and more than 40 people were hurt at the parade. Darrell E. Brooks, 39, of Milwaukee, is the lone suspect in the attack.