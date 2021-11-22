A holiday parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin, turned into a horror show on Sunday when a speeding car plowed through barricades and into the crowd, rolling over participants.

Multiple people were sent to the hospital in what authorities were calling a mass casualty event. There was no official word on whether the incident was being viewed as a criminal matter.

Video posted to social media showed the red Ford Escape smashing through white barricades and then racing down the road, barely missing a little girl.

As the air filled with screams, the vehicle continued directly into the parade path, running over people and then continuing to plow through as people scattered.

“As we were walking back in between the buildings that we saw an SUV crossover just put the pedal to the metal and just zooming full speed along the parade route,” alderman Angelito Tenorio, who had just finished marching, told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

“And then we heard a loud bang, and just deafening cries and screams from people who are who are struck by the vehicle. And then, and then we saw people running away or stopping crying, and there, there are people on the ground who looked like they'd been hit by the vehicle.”

Photos posted on Twitter later appeared to show the vehicle parked in a driveway, with its front end crumpled in.

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers issued a statement calling the carnage a “senseless act.”

“I'm grateful for the first responders and folks who acted quickly to help, and we are in contact with local partners as we await more information,” he said.