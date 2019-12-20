Wawa Says Malware Collected Customer Credit Card Data for Months
Wawa, a convenience store chain, said malware on its servers may have collected information from thousands of customers’ credit and debit cards since March. Wawa CEO Chris Gheysens wrote a letter Thursday to customers, saying that on Dec. 10, the company found malware on servers it uses to process payments at “potentially all Wawa locations.” He added that the company was able to get rid of the malware on Dec. 12. The Associated Press reports that cards used at Wawa stores between March 4 and Dec. 12 could have been compromised. Gheysens said the malware could have affected credit and debit card numbers, expiration dates, and cardholder names on cards used at cash registers or gas pumps. The company told the AP it doesn’t yet know how many customers were affected, but that it is unaware of any unauthorized use of credit cards as a result of the breach. Wawa said it is offering free credit card monitoring and identity theft prevention services to anyone whose information may have been collected.