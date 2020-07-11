Wayfair Debunks Pizzagate-Esque Conspiracy Theory That It Trafficked Children in Furniture

Read it at Mashable
An unfounded conspiracy theory that the furniture seller Wayfair’s website played a part in an insidious child sex trafficking ring went viral late Friday. The rumor began when a Reddit user posted in the forum r/conspiracy wondering whether it was a coincidence that some of Wayfair’s priciest cabinet brands bore the names of missing children. Others picked up on the post and propagated the idea so widely that the company responded to Mashable: “There is, of course, no truth to these claims. The products in question are industrial grade cabinets that are accurately priced.” Wayfair removed the cabinets in question from its site.