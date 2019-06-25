Wayfair Employees Plan Walkout Over Company Selling Furniture to Border Facilities

Employees of home-goods company Wayfair are participating in a Wednesday walkout in Boston to protest the company selling furniture to contractors that run border camps, The Boston Globe reports. “Wayfair is confirmed to be selling beds to the border camps!” one tweet from the walkout’s Twitter account read. “Everyone deserves a home they can feel safe and loved in, especially children, no matter where they’re from.” One employee told the newspaper that workers learned last week that government contractor BCFS placed a $200,000 order for “bedroom furniture” meant for border facilities. According to a letter signed by 547 employees, the order was for a Carrizo Springs, Texas, facility that is supposed to house “3,000 migrant children seeking legal asylum in the United States[.]”

In a response letter, the executives of the company reportedly wrote the company should “sell to any customer who is acting within the laws of the countries within which we operate.” Wayfair confirmed that a letter was sent in response to the concerns of employees, but reportedly did not speak any further on the issue. “Not everyone at Wayfair is okay with what’s happening,” another tweet read. “At 1:30 p.m., tomorrow, we’re asking employees to leave their desks and walk to Copley Square to show our numbers and make this demand. #wayfairwalkout.”