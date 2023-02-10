Wayfair’s Flash Sale Has Hundreds of Homewares and Decor Items on Deep Discount Until Midnight
NO PLACE LIKE HOME
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
Who else is looking to spruce up ye olde homestead, inspired by this faux spring we're having today on the East Coast? And I have exactly (... checks bank account) $93 to throw around on this home upgrade project, so let’s get moving! Thankfully, Scouted’s favorite home retailer Wayfair is having a flash sale today that ends at midnight, so my Friday night plans are set. A bottle of wine and internet browsing–I’ll add a dozen things to the cart but only check out with three, it’s called restraint!
So what’s on sale? Literally hundreds of home goods, from velvet throw pillows to this $90 chic, industrial-style desk. Shop a Pottery Barn-dupe dining table and wood bookcases. If you’re looking forward to cocktails outdoors when Spring actually arrives, now’s also the best time to start getting backyard and patio decor; a well-rated, 10’ lighted market umbrella is just $70, and 8’ raised garden beds are only $80–all the better if you’ve started sprouts indoors. The sale is live now, so shop before that darling peel n’ stick mural goes out of stock!
Wayfair Flash Sale
Flash Sale
Get even more reviews and recommendations straight to your inbox. Sign up for the free Scouted email newsletter! Don’t forget to check out our coupon site to find home deals, including Home Depot coupons, Ashley Furniture coupons, Macy’s coupons, and Overstock coupons.