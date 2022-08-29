Run, Don’t Walk—Wayfair Is Having a Huge Labor Day Sale

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

For home goods and furniture, there are few retailers we love as much as Wayfair. With so many great items across every home and furniture category, finding your favorites at the right price can be tough when you’re on a budget. Luckily, you don’t have to wait until Black Friday anymore because Wayfair is currently having a huge Labor Day sale on tons of different items across the site. From August 29 until September 6, you can save up to 70% on categories like bedding, rugs, lighting, wall art and mattresses, among many others.

The sale also offers big discounts on items that are near the end of their season like outdoor furniture, patio decor, and more through the return of the warehouse clearance section. Finally, if you really want to maximize your savings during this sale, you’ll have to check out the flash sales happening every Friday. Obviously, in the midst of the Labor Day sale, there are expected to be some deals even larger than average. The Wayfair Labor Day sale covers nearly everything you could want at bigger discounts than you are likely to see for the rest of the year. For the many of us who wait until our favorite items go on sale to buy them, now is the time to check out Wayfair for everything you’ve had your eye on.

Sealy to Go 12” Medium Memory Foam Mattress in a Box Buy at Wayfair $ 348

Yearby 65.5" Tree Floor Lamp Buy at Wayfair $ 132

Coughlin Abstract Area Rug in Ivory/Blue/Gold Buy at Wayfair $ 90

Don’t forget to check out our coupon site to find home deals, including Home Depot coupons, Ashley Furniture coupons, Macy’s coupons, and Overstock coupons.