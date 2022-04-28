Wayfair’s Way Day Has Savings Is On Par With Prime Day
SUPER-SIZED SAVINGS
Amazon Prime Day is a massive day of savings that comes close to Black Friday in terms of the deals and discounts that you can find on certain items. However, while Prime Day is great, Amazon does not have an extensive selection of home goods and furniture. Wayfair, which focuses exclusively on items for the home, is now hosting its own two-day Way Day Sale, which means you can score Black Friday level deals site-wide.
You can save up to 80 percent on a huge selection of home decor and furniture for one more day. And, Wayfair is holding a number of flash sales on bigger items like patio furniture, sofas, and mattresses, cutting listed prices in half. Way Day is a relatively new savings holiday, however, the deals may lead to some of the biggest purchases you make this year— especially for larger items such as furniture, area rugs, and appliances, buying in the midst of a big sale can save hundreds if not thousands of dollars. Shop all the biggest Way Day deals today until the site-wide sale ends.
Wayfair Way Day
Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Don’t forget to check out our coupon site to find deals from Sephora, CVS, and more. If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.