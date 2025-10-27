Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission. Prices are accurate at the time of publication.

Wayfair’s version of Amazon’s Fall Prime Day event (Prime Big Deal Days) came before Black Friday this year, allowing shoppers to score huge savings before the holiday rush begins. The home superstore is hosting its own four-day Way Day Sale, which means you can score Black Friday-level deals sitewide through Oct. 29.

You can save up to 80 percent on a vast selection of home decor and furniture and score free shipping on all orders. And, Wayfair is holding a number of flash sales on bigger items like patio furniture, sofas, holiday essentials, and mattresses, cutting listed prices in half. Way Day is a relatively new sale, but the deals may lead to some of the biggest opportunities to save this year—especially for larger items such as furniture, area rugs, and appliances. Shop all the biggest Way Day deals ahead of the holiday madness now.

Down From $535 Take 71 percent off this gorgeous indoor rug. See At Wayfair $ 154 Free Shipping

Real Flame Slim Electric Fireplace Down From $1,075 Cozy up your living room for fall and winter with this steeply discounted electric fireplace. See At Wayfair $ 475 Free Shipping

Mercury Row Square Arm Tufted Sofa Down From $419 This top-rated velvet sofa is one of our favorite doorbuster deals of the sale. Grab it while it’s 33 percent off. See At Wayfair $ 280 Free Shipping

Viking Hard Anodized Roaster W/copper Handles And Double Bonus Down From $400 Just in time for Thanksgiving and holiday hosting, this roaster and thermometer duo is available at a whopping 71 percent off. See At Wayfair $ 100 Free Shipping