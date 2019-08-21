CHEAT SHEET
Trump Quotes Conspiracy Theorist Calling Him 2nd Coming of God
Donald Trump took to Twitter on Wednesday morning to thank conspiracy theorist extraordinaire Wayne Allyn Root for likening his rise to power to the “second coming of God.” In a series of tweets, Trump quoted Root’s tweets referring to him as the “greatest President for Jews and for Israel in the history of the world, not just America.” Root, who famously pushed the conspiracy theory that Seth Rich was murdered by Democrats over WikiLeaks files, wrote of Trump, “He is the best President for Israel in the history of the world... and the Jewish people in Israel love him like he’s the King of Israel. They love him like he is the second coming of God...” The Trump postings came a day after his incendiary attack on Jewish Democrats, which came during comments to reporters about Reps. Rashida Tlaib and Ilhan Omar because of their support of cutting off aid to Israel for its treatment of Palestinians. “I think any Jewish people that vote for a Democrat—it shows either a total lack of knowledge or great disloyalty,” the president said.