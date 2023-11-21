Wayne Brady Had ‘Altercation’ With Driver Post-Car Crash: Report
‘INTENSE’
Popular TV host Wayne Brady reportedly got into a “minor altercation” with a seemingly drunk driver who backed into his car in Malibu and tried to flee the scene on Sunday, the California Highway Patrol confirmed to Entertainment Tonight. Brady, the Let’s Make a Deal host who came out as pansexual this year, reportedly got physical with the unnamed driver after he tried to run from the crash scene after he heard sirens. Brady, 51, was able to briefly hold up the driver, but he ultimately got away, Entertainment Tonight reported. Cops were reportedly able to detain the man later, however, and have since booked him on charges of hit and run, battery, and for driving under the influence. A source told People that the battery charge is tied to the second driver allegedly hitting Bryant during their altercation, which a source told the magazine was “intense.”