Wayne County Republicans Desperately Trying to Rescind Their Votes to Certify Election Results
NO TAKE BACKS
This is just getting embarrassing now. On Tuesday, the two Republicans on an election board in Michigan’s most populous county made a dramatic u-turn and voted to certify the results of the election. But now they’re trying to claw their votes back. According to the Washington Post, the two GOP members of the four-member Wayne County Board allege that they were bullied by Democrats into voting to certify the results and want their votes to be rescinded. However, Jonathan Kinloch, the board’s Democratic vice chairman, said it’s too late for the GOPers to change their minds as the certified results have already been sent to the secretary of state. “Do they understand how they are making us look as a body?” said Kinloch. “We have such an amazing and important role in the democratic process, and they’re turning it on its head.”