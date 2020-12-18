Michigan Sheriff Dies of COVID After Weeks on Ventilator
‘OLD SCHOOL’
Wayne County Sheriff Benny Napoleon, a veteran law enforcement officer who once ran for mayor of Detroit, has died weeks after he contracted COVID-19 and was put on a ventilator. “We talked about him going on the ventilator. We made that decision together,” his daughter, Tiffani Jackson, told The Detroit News. Outside of Michigan, Napoleon was best known for leading the investigation into the attack on Olympic skater Nancy Kerrigan, and he served as Detroit’s police chief for three years. “He was progressive and he was old school,” Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy said. “He was tough and he had a heart of gold. But most of all, he was a genuine, caring, and loyal friend and colleague.” Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer tweeted that she was “heartbroken at the news of my dear friend Benny’s passing.”