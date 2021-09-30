Killer Cop Who Falsely Arrested, Raped, and Murdered Sarah Everard Gets Whole Life Sentence

Read it at BBC News
The killer British police officer who falsely arrested, raped, then murdered 33-year-old Sarah Everard will spend the rest of his life behind bars. Wayne Couzens abducted the marketing executive when she was walking home from a friend’s house in London in March. A court heard this week that the police officer used the pretense of COVID lockdown rules to falsely arrest her before he raped and murdered her, then he burned her body. Ahead of the sentencing, a judge told Couzens that his crime was “devastating, tragic, and wholly brutal... You’ve betrayed your family and there’s no evidence of genuine contrition.” More to follow...