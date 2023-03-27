CHEAT SHEET
Wayne State Professor Suspended Over Post Allegedly ‘Justifying’ Violence
Wayne State University has suspended a professor over posts reportedly advocating for violence against bigoted speakers on campus. The university hasn’t named the professor, but said they worked in the English department. President Roy Wilson said in an email to the university that the post went beyond the barometers of free speech and was, in his opinion, “at best, morally reprehensible and, at worst, criminal.” Although he didn’t provide specifics, he said the now-suspended professor’s post “stated that rather than ‘shouting down’ those with whom we disagree, one would be justified to commit murder to silence them.” Wilson said the university has referred the incident to law enforcement agencies to further investigate.