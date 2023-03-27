CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    Wayne State Professor Suspended Over Post Allegedly ‘Justifying’ Violence

    DISMISSED

    Alec Karam

    Breaking News Intern

    An overhead view of Wayne State University's campus

    Wayne State University

    Wayne State University has suspended a professor over posts reportedly advocating for violence against bigoted speakers on campus. The university hasn’t named the professor, but said they worked in the English department. President Roy Wilson said in an email to the university that the post went beyond the barometers of free speech and was, in his opinion, “at best, morally reprehensible and, at worst, criminal.” Although he didn’t provide specifics, he said the now-suspended professor’s post “stated that rather than ‘shouting down’ those with whom we disagree, one would be justified to commit murder to silence them.” Wilson said the university has referred the incident to law enforcement agencies to further investigate.

    Read it at Wayne State University