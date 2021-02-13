After This Impeachment Acquittal Farce, Here’s How We Finally Hold Trump To Account
Democrats didn’t need to extend a trial where the verdict was never in doubt. But there is a way to get to the truth of what happened at the insurrection, and Trump’s role in it.
I see that people are apoplectic on Twitter about the Democrats “caving” on impeachment trial witnesses after Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) and a handful of other Republicans abruptly called their bluff and voted to allow them.
But people shouldn’t be upset. That was the right move for Democrats for two reasons. First, witnesses or no witnesses, this is a foreordained reality show, so let’s just get on with it and get it ended.
And second, to the extent that there is a hunger to get to the bottom of everything that happened on Jan. 6—and I hope that extent is considerable across the nation—there is a far better venue for doing so than an impeachment trial.