To Put It Simply, This Is the Best Bullet Vibrator
READY TO RUMBLE
Sometimes, you just need a bullet vibrator. They tuck away easily in shallow nightstand drawers or jacket pockets for emergencies.
Enter the We-Vibe Tango, the only bullet vibrator worth a second look. It’s not just better than any other bullet I’ve ever come across (pun not intended), it’s also better than most other vibrators, period. I used to ride or die by my Magic Wand Rechargeable, the contemporary update of the “Cadillac of vibrators” before which all other sex toys despair. But the Magic Wand is also a huge production: it’s noisy, it’s big, and it makes packing light impossible, even to just go from room to room. It’s a lot of vibrator, and at this stage of staying home, I’ve noticed I prefer a little more minimalism.
We-Vibe Tango Powerful Rechargeable Bullet
I find it just as easy to slip down between bodies during sex as it is to use alone, a rarity in powerful vibrators. It obstructs neither a strap-on nor a view. And did I mention it’s waterproof?
