1

U.S. Spies’ Verdict on Prince Andrew Outed in Jaw-Dropping Report

KOMPROMAT
Tom Sykes 

European Editor at Large

Updated 02.27.26 3:20PM EST 
Published 02.27.26 3:14PM EST 
Britain's Prince Andrew, Duke of York leaves Westminster Abbey following the coronation ceremony of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 6, 2023 in London, England.
Britain's Prince Andrew, Duke of York leaves Westminster Abbey following the coronation ceremony of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 6, 2023 in London, England. WPA Pool/Getty Images

A classified US intelligence assessment reportedly put together on ex-Prince Andrew describes how Russian intelligence officers regarded the disgraced blue-blood as both a “useful idiot” and the British Royal Family’s “weak link.” The document claims that Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor (AMW) was drawn into Moscow’s orbit thanks to his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein, which the Kremlin allegedly used as a route into the British establishment. A source familiar with the report told the Daily Mail: “AMW was not blackmailed or otherwise coerced into this role—rather, he was a willing participant in these schemes due to financial, sexual, and personal reward.” Russian intelligence exploited his “sexual proclivities” and “long-standing hatred of his brother Charles” to use him as a front, providing legitimacy to corrupt operations worldwide. The disclosures surfaced just days after British lawmakers tore into Andrew’s record and pressed ministers on his decade-long spell as Britain’s Special Representative for International Trade and Investment. Andrew Lownie, a biographer of the former Duke of York, told the Mail: “It is now clear that US intelligence agencies believe Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was used by both Russian and Chinese spies to further their influence.”

2
Police Investigating Bombshell Clue in Nancy Guthrie Case
NEW INFORMATION
Wiktoria Gucia 

Breaking News Intern

Published 02.27.26 1:48PM EST 
Savannah Guthrie and her mother, Nancy Guthrie, on set of the 'Today' show in 2023.
Savannah Guthrie and her mother, Nancy Guthrie, on set of the 'Today' show in 2023. NBC/Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty I

The Pima County Sheriff’s Office is reviewing footage of a speeding car captured by a neighbor about 2.5 miles from Nancy Guthrie’s home. The footage, obtained by Fox News Digital, shows a vehicle racing down the road at 2:36 a.m. on Feb. 1—roughly eight minutes after Guthrie’s pacemaker was disconnected from her phone on the day she was abducted. Neighbors Elias and Danielle Stratigouleas said authorities have not been in their neighborhood, about a seven-minute drive from Guthrie’s home, for the past 25 days. Their property also fell outside the two-mile radius that triggers Ring camera alerts. The revelation comes after doorbell camera images appear to have captured a masked man suspected of kidnapping Guthrie, 84, just before the alleged abduction. It also follows NBC Today host Savannah Guthrie increasing the reward for information on her missing mother to $1 million. “Someone out there knows something that can bring her home. Somebody knows, and we are begging you to please come forward now,” Guthrie said in an emotional video posted on Tuesday. On Friday, Savannah amplified the FBI’s tip line, urging, “Please - be the one that brings her home.” The Daily Beast has contacted the Pima County Sheriff’s Office for comment.

3
Airplane Stowaway Busted On Board Another International Flight
CATCH HER IF YOU CAN
Harry Thompson 

News Reporter

Published 02.27.26 1:01PM EST 
Svetlana Dali
6abc/Getty

A woman convicted of stowing away on a flight out of a New York City area airport has reportedly been busted again. Sources told CBS News that the crew on United Flight 19, bound for Milan, found Russian national Svetlana Dali hunkered down in an empty seat on the Boeing 777-200. It took off from Newark Liberty International Airport, NJ, on Wednesday, but she was not discovered until the jet had completed half of its journey, prompting the pilot to carry on to Italy, where she was arrested on Thursday. It comes 18 months after she was convicted for pulling a similar stunt on a Delta flight out of John F. Kennedy International Airport bound for Paris in 2024. She spent five months in jail, convicted in May, followed by a year of supervised release. If Italian authorities prosecute her, United will be charged with flying her back to the U.S. Investigators think she sidestepped TSA checks and then the United gate agents, CNN reports, but after her mid-air discovery, caused no further disturbance. “We are working with Port Authority and TSA on this open investigation,” FBI spokesperson Emily Molinari said.

4
Superstar DJ, 58, Announces Surprise Child With Girlfriend, 34
WHEN LOVE TAKES OVER
Ewan Palmer 

Reporter

Published 02.27.26 11:22AM EST 
Jessica Ledon and David Guetta at the 2025 American Music Awards held at the Fontainebleau Las Vegas on May 26, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Gilbert Flores/Penske Media via Getty Images

French DJ David Guetta has revealed he has become a dad for the fourth time at the age of 58. The producer, whose smash hits include “When Love Takes Over” with Kelly Rowland and “Titanium” with Sia, shared a picture of his newborn, named Skyler, with his 12.1 million Instagram followers. “The most beautiful secret we’ve ever kept,” Guetta posted alongside photos of his girlfriend, 34-year-old actress Jessica Ledon. Guetta already has a child, Cyan, with Ledon, as well as two other children—Tim Elvis, 22, and daughter Angie, 18—whom he shares with his ex-wife, Cathy. Some of Guetta’s high-profile friends congratulated the couple following the surprise announcement of their child. DJ Tiësto posted, “Congrats my brother,” along with two heart emojis, while singer and actress Jennifer Lopez added, “Awwww congratulations.” Guetta and Ledon first got together in 2015 but reportedly split in 2022. The pair reunited the following year and welcomed their first child together in March 2024. Guetta is one of the most successful music artists of the 21st century, having sold more than 10 million albums and 65 million singles around the world, as well as generating around 30 billion streams on Spotify.

5
Marco Rubio Evacuates Key Embassy as War Tensions Mount
RUN FOR THE HILLS
Harry Thompson 

News Reporter

Published 02.27.26 11:34AM EST 
Rubio / Huckabee
Getty

The State Department has begun evacuating the U.S. embassy in Israel. All non-emergency staff have been told to leave with their families “due to safety risks,” amid fears Israel could be in the firing line if tensions with Iran spill over. Hostilities continue to escalate as the White House demands that Iran end its nuclear program. The removal of U.S. citizens from the region suggests that military action could be imminent, while non-essential staff were also removed from the embassy in Beirut, Lebanon, earlier this week. U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee told staff that if they wanted to leave the country, Friday was the day to do it. President Trump made clear at Tuesday’s State of the Union address that he would prefer to reach an agreement with Iran through diplomatic channels. However, he has ordered a massive buildup of military hardware, including aircraft carriers, in the Middle East. Talks between the U.S. and Iran, mediated by a delegation from Oman, have reportedly progressed well. Axios reports that an Iranian military spokesperson said Friday, “Any unwise American action will lead to a widespread fire in the region.”

6
Secrets of Ancient Human-Neanderthal Sex Revealed
STEAMY ENCOUNTERS
Leigh Kimmins 

Reporter

Published 02.27.26 11:38AM EST 
Neanderthal man at the human evolution exhibit at the Natural History Museum on 6th January 2026 in London, United Kingdom. The museum exhibits a vast range of specimens from various segments of natural history. The museum is home to life and earth science specimens comprising some 80 million items within five main collections: botany, entomology, mineralogy, paleontology and zoology. The museum is a centre of research specialising in taxonomy, identification and conservation. (photo by Mike Kemp/In Pictures via Getty Images)
Mike Kemp/In Pictures via Getty Images

Scientists have discovered that Neanderthal males had a preference for human females. Researchers have long known that Homo sapiens interbred with Neanderthals, who thrived across Europe and western Asia between about 400,000 and 40,000 years ago before going extinct. A trio of University of Pennsylvania scientists, writing in the journal Science, compared DNA from 73 modern women in Africa with genetic data from three female Neanderthals. They found the Neanderthals’ X chromosomes carried 62 percent more modern human DNA than the rest of their chromosomes. The skew points to a directional pattern in ancient sexual encounters—largely between male Neanderthals and female humans. “It’s a really interesting, provocative hypothesis that there was this long-term mating preference,” said Joshua Akey, a Princeton University geneticist who was not involved in the research. A male—who has an X and a Y chromosome—can pass on only one copy of the X chromosome, compared with a female with two. That dynamic, the authors said, helps explain why more modern human X chromosomes flowed into Neanderthal populations.

7
Hollywood Star Ordered to Rehab After Boozy Brawl
PARTY’S OVER
Tamilore Oshikanlu 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 02.27.26 5:27AM EST 
Published 02.26.26 4:48PM EST 
Shia LaBeouf walks the red carpet at the premiere of the film "The Phoenician Scheme" at the 78th Cannes International Film Festival in 2025.
Shia LaBeouf walks the red carpet at the premiere of the film "The Phoenician Scheme" at the 78th Cannes International Film Festival in 2025. picture alliance/dpa/picture alliance via Getty I

Shia LaBeouf is headed to court-ordered rehab after his Mardi Gras meltdown. A judge has ordered the 39-year-old actor to enroll in substance abuse treatment, undergo mandatory drug testing, and post a $100,000 bond following his arrest in New Orleans, according to People. LaBeouf was initially released without bail after allegedly assaulting a bartender and a patron at Royal Street Inn & R Bar during Bourbon Street festivities. But that didn’t last long. The actor was charged with two counts of simple battery, but Judge Simone Levine later reversed the initial release decision after details of LebBeouf’s use of homophobic slurs during the incident came to light. Witness Jeffrey “Damnit” Klein told People the actor was acting erratically—yelling, lunging at patrons, and throwing punches when confronted. He alleges LaBeouf struck him in the face while also hurling homophobic slurs, calling Damnit a “f---ing f----t.” A bartender was also reportedly hit during the chaos. Now viral video from the scene shows LaBeouf being taken away by paramedics.

8
TikTok’s Cottage Cheese Obsession Sends Dairy Companies Scrambling
CURD COMEBACK
Isabel van Brugen 

Freelance Writer

Published 02.27.26 9:24AM EST 
cottage cheese and berries
Fresh cottage cheese and berries. REDA/Universal Images Group via Getty

Cottage cheese, once a staple of 1970s diet culture, has made an astonishing comeback, catching dairy producers off guard as they struggle to keep up with demand. Tesco, the U.K.’s largest supermarket chain, said sales had tripled over the past two years to reach a record high, calling the product a “fully fledged culinary phenomenon.” Meanwhile, in Australia, supplies have disappeared quickly from store shelves. The boom has been linked to wider fitness trends, a focus on gut health, and high-protein diets. Social media also amplified the craze, with TikTok users promoting recipes that folded cottage cheese into everything from pizza bases to chocolate desserts. “We are constantly sold out of cottage cheese,” Peder Tuborgh, CEO of Arla, Europe’s largest dairy cooperative, told Bloomberg last week. “The magnitude of that trend has been quite astonishing. We are desperately looking for more capacity in that area.” At Scotland’s Graham’s Family Dairy, a £3.5 million ($4.7 million) expansion boosted cottage cheese production capacity by half, but managing director Robert Graham said demand still outpaced supply.

9
Tour Guide Arrested After Defacing Iconic Landmark
GIZA BREAK
Harry Thompson 

News Reporter

Published 02.26.26 1:07PM EST 
A picture taken on July 14, 2018 shows a view of pyramids in the Saqqara necropolis, about 35 kms south of the Egyptian capital Cairo, with the King Unas Pyramid (foreground) and the step pyramid of Zoser or Djoser (background). - Egypt's Ministry of Antiquities announced on July 14 the excavation of a mummification workshop discovered along with a communal burial place consisting of several burial chambers. The excavation is carried out by a Egyptian-German mission at the Saqqara necropolis complex south of the King Unas Pyramid. (Photo by Khaled DESOUKI / AFP) (Photo by KHALED DESOUKI/AFP via Getty Images)
KHALED DESOUKI/AFP via Getty Images

A tour guide has been arrested after using chalk to mark a pyramid in Egypt. Footage of the incident was posted on social media on Sunday from the Saqqara area near Cairo, with the guide involved reported to have been leading a Russian-language tour group. “Today at Saqqara, near the Pyramid of Unas, I came across a man—a tour guide for Russian tourists—drawing on the pyramid with chalk,” the video’s caption said. “When I politely told him that what he was doing was wrong, he asked me, ‘Are you serious?’ Honestly, I didn’t know how to respond.” An investigation was launched by the Egyptian Ministry of Interior following the incident, which led to his arrest and suspension from work, The Daily Mail reports. The newspaper added that he confessed and could face a year in prison or a fine of around $10,427. He reportedly claimed it was his first day back after a four-year hiatus and had become overexcited, leading to his “unforgivable mistake.” The Saqqara Antiquities Department has since removed the graffiti, while the Egyptian General Tourist Guides Syndicate says its operators work hard to ensure no damage is done during tours.

10
Trump Sets Secret Meeting With His Favorite Dem
BESTIE REUNION
Wiktoria Gucia 

Breaking News Intern

Published 02.26.26 2:50PM EST 
WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 21: U.S. President Donald Trump meets with New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani (L) in the Oval Office of the White House on November 21, 2025 in Washington, DC. Trump congratulated Mamdani on his election win as the two political opponents met to discuss policies for New York City, including affordability, public safety, and immigration enforcement. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 21: U.S. President Donald Trump meets with New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani (L) in the Oval Office of the White House on November 21, 2025 in Washington, DC. Trump congratulated Mamdani on his election win as the two political opponents met to discuss policies for New York City, including affordability, public safety, and immigration enforcement. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images) Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

President Donald Trump, 79, is set to meet New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani, 34, on Thursday. The New York Post first reported Mamdani’s trip to Washington, D.C., and people familiar with the mayor’s plans told CNN that he will meet the president to discuss housing. The visit comes following a shoutout from Trump during his State of the Union address on Tuesday, in which he said he speaks to the mayor “a lot” and called him a “nice guy” with “bad policy.” Trump and Mamdani first met in November in an interaction that made headlines, as the president—who had criticized the Democratic Socialist for months prior—gloated over their “really good, very productive meeting” and said they “agree on a lot more than I would have thought.” In January, sources told Axios that the mayor and president exchanged numbers during their Oval Office meeting and had been texting back and forth. The Thursday meeting has not been added to Mamdani’s public schedule, but a spokeswoman for the mayor confirmed to The New York Times that it would take place. The Daily Beast has contacted the White House and Mamdani’s office for comment.

