U.S. Spies’ Verdict on Prince Andrew Outed in Jaw-Dropping Report
A classified US intelligence assessment reportedly put together on ex-Prince Andrew describes how Russian intelligence officers regarded the disgraced blue-blood as both a “useful idiot” and the British Royal Family’s “weak link.” The document claims that Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor (AMW) was drawn into Moscow’s orbit thanks to his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein, which the Kremlin allegedly used as a route into the British establishment. A source familiar with the report told the Daily Mail: “AMW was not blackmailed or otherwise coerced into this role—rather, he was a willing participant in these schemes due to financial, sexual, and personal reward.” Russian intelligence exploited his “sexual proclivities” and “long-standing hatred of his brother Charles” to use him as a front, providing legitimacy to corrupt operations worldwide. The disclosures surfaced just days after British lawmakers tore into Andrew’s record and pressed ministers on his decade-long spell as Britain’s Special Representative for International Trade and Investment. Andrew Lownie, a biographer of the former Duke of York, told the Mail: “It is now clear that US intelligence agencies believe Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was used by both Russian and Chinese spies to further their influence.”
Want more royal gossip, scoops and scandal? Click through to follow all Tom Sykes’ reporting at The Royalist on Substack.