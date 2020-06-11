Rich Calif. Neighborhood Called Cops on Busload of ‘Rioters.’ They Were Actually Black Entrepreneurs.

Read it at The Sacramento Bee
As a group of black entrepreneurs toured homes in a wealthy Folson, California neighborhood, residents spread false claims about them in a neighborhood Facebook group. El Dorado Hills residents claimed that the group were rioters, prompting some to call local police. “This is not a joke,” a Facebook post written by a local congressional candidate read. “They are currently in my nieces neighborhood. Where are all my Second Amendment Peeps at?? May need to call on you today.” Police who arrived at the scene spoke with the group and left after they explained that they were touring homes as part of a success visualization exercise. No member of the group was chanting, nor did any of them have a sign. The leader of the group, Malachi Turner, said they had been waving at and greeting the residents of the neighborhood.