Weapons of Mass Destruction Charges Filed Against Accused Whitmer Kidnap Plotters
EXPLOSIVE ALLEGATIONS
On Wednesday, federal prosecutors filed charges of “conspiracy to use a weapon of mass destruction” against three of the men implicated in an alleged plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer last year. Wolverine Watchmen militia members Adam Fox, 38, Barry Croft Jr., 45, and Daniel Harris, 23, are accused of assembling and testing improvised explosive devices intended for use during the kidnapping, both against her security detail and on a nearby highway bridge to “hinder a law enforcement response.” Feds say that the defendants also attempted to purchase $4,000 in explosives from an undercover FBI agent. Fourteen men have been charged in the plot, which would have involved multiple teams attempting to storm Whitmer’s vacation home. One man, Ty Garbin, 25, has flipped and will testify against his fellow militiamen.