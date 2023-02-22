Cat Chase Interrupts Local News Station’s Weather Report

CHEAT SHEET
A Michigan weatherman got a fright in the middle of a newscast when a pair of cats came tearing across the outdoor deck from which he was broadcasting on Monday. WZZM-13 meteorologist Blake Hansen was talking about a storm forecast for later in the week when one of the small animals suddenly darted into his eyeline. Without immediately seeing it was a cat, Hansen flinched and later said he feared the creature could be a raccoon or opossum. “Am I going to get rabies today?” Hansen wondered to himself at the time, according to Penn Live. “We have a cat running on the weather deck right now,” Hansen laughed during the broadcast before a second cat showed up.