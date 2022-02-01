‘Time to Get Out’: Thousands Told to Flee Raging Fire at Fertilizer Plant in Case It Explodes
NOT SAFE
Thousands of people have been told to leave their homes in North Carolina after fire officials warned that an out-of-control blaze at a fertilizer plant could cause a big explosion at any moment. The Associated Press reported that the fire broke out at Weaver Fertilizer Plant in Winston-Salem late Monday night. Videos from the scene showed flames rising into the night sky and some small explosions have been reported at the plant. Winston-Salem Fire Chief Trey Mayo said fire crews had “abandoned” the fire-fighting operation because the blaze could spark a large explosion. Residents within one mile of the plant, estimated to number around 6,500 people, have been told to leave their homes until they receive further instructions. Mayo wrote on Twitter: “Don’t wait for something to happen. Something has happened... Now is the time to get out.”