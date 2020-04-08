Web Prankster Snaps Up Meghan & Harry Charity Domain Name for ‘Gold Digger’ Diss

Read it at Daily Mail
Harry and Meghan, 0. Internet troll, 1.
The formerly royal couple made a big deal of announcing the name of their new charity, Archewell Foundation, but apparently didn’t bother to snap up all possible domain names before that. Enter an anonymous troll who registered the domain ArchewellFoundation.com on Tuesday and had it redirect to a video of Kanye West’s “Gold Digger”—which is apparently what passes for cutting social commentary in some circles. Someone else has registered ArchewellFoundation.org, but without dissing the self-exiles. And as of Wednesday night, TheArchewellFoundation.com and TheArchewellFoundation.org were still up for grabs.